David Probert: Jockey makes it six in a row at home track Ffos Las with easy victory on Hey Teacher

David Probert rode a five-timer to close out Wednesday's card at Ffos Las before following up with a sixth consecutive victory in the opener on Thursday; Hey Teacher wins with an "easy canter" to give Probert his 103rd winner of the year

Thursday 12 August 2021 14:39, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

David Probert said he had 'pinch himself' after Wednesday's five-timer at Ffos Las

David Probert carried on where he left off at Ffos Las on Thursday when making it six victories in a row on Hey Teacher in the opening Cazoo Search Drive Smile Novice Median Auction Stakes.

The Welsh jockey rode the last five winners at the Carmarthenshire track on Wednesday evening and continued his winning sequence with the minimum of fuss.

Hey Teacher lived up to his prohibitive price of 1-4 favourite when running his three rivals into submission over a mile and a half.

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

Leading from the start, the Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old pulled away in the closing stages to score by nine and a half lengths from Scherbobalob.

Probert&#39;s six winners at Ffos Las on Wednesday and Thursday
Image: Probert's six winners at Ffos Las on Wednesday and Thursday

"It's been going good. I've been lucky enough to have been riding some nice horses over the last couple of days," Probert told Sky Sports Racing.

Trending

On his latest winner, the rider, who is in sight of beating his best seasonal tally of 112 set in 2019, said: "It was just an easy canter for him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Carol Vorderman's number skills might come in handy as Probert added to his remarkable record, with a seventh win in his last eight at Ffos Las.

"He took a step forward the last day and two of the horses there [at Bath] were behind him so he was entitled to do that today.

Also See:

"He's a galloper. Ideally, he wants a lead because he doesn't do much out in front and he doesn't do anything quick."

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q