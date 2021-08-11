Racing League: Sky Sports Racing analyst Jamie Lynch picks out his ones to watch from raceday three at Lingfield

With just 16 points separating the top eight in the Racing League table, it is all to play for going into round three.

The first two weeks have seen some ultra-competitive handicaps and thrillingly tight finishes as the 12 teams battle it out for £50,000 in prize money per race.

Lingfield is the next stop, live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday from 5pm, and senior analyst Jamie Lynch has cast his expert eye over the six races for key form and to select the ones to watch and lively longshots...

Race 1 (5.38) - six furlongs

League form

As many as five of the field have already competed in the Racing League.

On raceday two, at Doncaster, HEY MR finished fourth in the five-furlong event (stuck on the wing from stall one) and MARKS BEAR produced a personal best when runner-up in the six-furlong race and is due to go up to 82 for that, making him 1 lb well-in here.

STRIKE RED won on raceday one at Newcastle, in a race that went perfectly for him (suited by strong pace), but is unlikely to get the same scenario here. COPINET (third) did better than KOOL MOE DEE (seventh) in the five-furlong event at Newcastle, but six may stretch her in this spot.

Image: Racing League team standings after week two at Doncaster

One to watch - LETMELIVEMYLIFE (Team ODDSbible)

This fixture has been transferred from turf to the synthetic surface, due to waterlogging, which is probably a bonus for him as both his wins have come on the All-Weather.

He has not yet picked up the progressive thread in two starts on turf this year, though unlucky not to go close at Haydock last time after traffic trouble. We have yet to see the best of him.

Race 2 (6.08) - six furlongs

League form

Over half of the field - seven in total - have already appeared in the Racing League: IVATHENEGINE and IRISH ACCLAIM have run on both racedays, TYPHOON TEN was unplaced at Doncaster last week, and MUSICALITY did best of the four who ran at Newcastle (others were PAPA STOUR, MAY REMAIN and WALLS OF KANO) when third to Strike Red over this trip, but will the cheekpieces have the same effect a second time?

Lively longshot - TYPHOON TEN (ThoroughBid)

As mentioned, he was out of the frame at Doncaster last week, but under the circumstances (poorly positioned over seven furlongs) he did not do at all badly in seventh, beaten just three lengths.

He is back to his best trip here, at a track that really suits his nimble, nippy style - his form figures at Lingfield on the All-Weather read 1-3-3, and those thirds were in higher-end handicaps than this.

Race 3 (6.38) - seven furlongs

League form

Five of these contested the seven-furlong event at Newcastle on raceday one.

EAGLE CREEK did best of them in second but ROYAL PLEASURE shaped best in third, after missing the break, all the harder to overcome around here (from stall two) if doing so again.

FRENCH RAIN was favourite for that but checked in only seventh, in part because she did not settle fully, but racing around a bend here may help in that regard, and ISOLA ROSSA, who was fourth at Newcastle, is one for one at Lingfield.

One to watch - MOHAREB (Team Arena)

Had little luck when sixth at Newcastle on raceday one over six furlongs, but he is equally effective at this trip, and, despite his Northern roots, Lingfield is almost a home fixture for him.

He has raced nine times on Lingfield's All-Weather track, winning three and twice finishing third.

His six-furlong speed counts for a lot around here and, from stall one, he will be able to take the shortest route before peeling off and powering up in the straight, something he has got the skills for.

Image: Mohareb (near side, pink and brown) won at Lingfield last month

Race 4 (7.08) - one mile

One to watch - LANKARAN (Team talkSPORT)

Just about the most impressive winner in the Racing League so far, not in terms of distance but certainly in terms of dynamics, was Bonneval on raceday one, which shines a spotlight on his talkSPORT team-mate Lankaran, who beat him (and another next-time winner Colonel Faulkner) at Kempton in June.

He has raced just four times in his life, winning both his All-Weather starts, and he's the Ace card being played by the team this week.

Lankaran is the hot horse of the entire card.

Image: Lankaran, far left, beat subsequent Racing League winner Bonneval at Kempton in June

Race 5 (7.38) - one-mile-and-two-furlongs

League form

As many as six of these have already run in the Racing League, including JEBEL DUKHAN and FAME N FORTUNE who were second and third in the corresponding event on raceday one.

The former traded at 2-11 in-running after looking to have it sewn up, while Fame N Fortune will relish the return to Lingfield where he has won five times.

MENAI BRIDGE was a good third to Bonneval at Newcastle over a mile but was unconvincing on his only previous try at this far.

Image: Bonneval, in team talkSPORT's black colours, wins impressively at Newcastle, with Team Swish's Menai Bridge (light blue) in third

Race 6 (8.08) - one-mile-and-four-furlongs

One to watch - ONESMOOTHOPERATOR (Newmarket Red)

The least-exposed runner in the race after just the three starts, all on the All-Weather at Newcastle.

He was beaten favourite into second last time but having little chance trying to catch Jebel Dhukan from so far back, form that may look better still after the 7.38 race.

He is going up in trip here, but Lingfield is the perfect place for that as the track tests speed more than stamina.

Lively longshot - PURE BUBBLES (BullionVault)

It is safe to overlook his last run as he was 7 lb out of the handicap at Goodwood, and now he can race off the same mark as when he was a close second at Epsom in July, a run that suggested he was coming of age.

He caught the eye a few times last year, none more so than on his one visit to Lingfield, and there is a strong sense of unfinished business with Pure Bubbles.