Racing League: Saffie Osborne looking to retain top spot with five rides at Windsor

Saffie Osborne has a strong book of rides at Windsor on the fourth night of the William Hill Racing League as she aims to maintain top spot in the jockeys' standings - watch live on Sky Sports Racing from 4.45pm on Thursday.

Team Swish's Osborne sits alone on the summit of the table, but is just one point clear of Team talkSPORT's Jack Mitchell, who will be looking to continue a very profitable recent spell.

Osborne begins her evening in the second race over six furlongs, riding Ed Walker's Temple Bruer (5.55), who she has won on before.

They will come up against Joseph O'Brien's Night Of Romance, who won on the second night of the league at Doncaster.

Osborne then teams up with Clive Cox to ride Global Acclaim (6.25) over a mile. The pair were beaten just a length at 25-1 at Doncaster two weeks ago.

Image: Racing League standings after week three at Lingfield

Image: Racing League jockey standings after week three at Lingfield

Walker's consistent Paxos (6.55) is her next mount in the second race over a mile, arriving fresh following a mid-season break.

Osborne and Walker also team up with Sempur Augustus (7.25) over 10 furlongs. The pair know each other well and finished third at Newbury on Friday.

Image: Team Swish's Osborne and Menai Bridge beat Team Arena's Oslo at Lingfield

It is a bit of the Walker-Osborne show for Team Swish on Thursday as the pair are also represented by Dreamweaver (7.55) in the closing handicap over a mile and a half, in which Roscioli, a winner for Andrew Balding and Hayley Turner on the opening night, reunite for Team ThoroughBid.

Mitchell only has two rides - but Dark Lion (6.25) and last week's winner Lydford (7.55) both appear to have strong claims.

Hugo Palmer's Goat Racing team sit in third place, just 15 points behind Team Swish, and he is running Echo Beach (6.25) and Red October (7.55). Both will be ridden by Louis Steward.

Palmer said: "Echo Beach has already had two runs in the league (won at Newcastle) and has had two weeks between runs this time, which I think will suit him better. He seems in good form.

"I've always thought Red October would be suited by the track at Windsor, but the way he behaved at Lingfield the other day, he's got to go in the stalls first!

"He ran very well considering how he behaved, so fingers crossed."