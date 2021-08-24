Racing League: Sean Levey drafted in by leaders ThoroughBid to support Hayley Turner for round five at Lingfield

Racing League leaders Team Thoroughbid have called in the services of Classic-winning jockey Sean Levey for round five at Lingfield on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Hayley Turner has performed exceptionally for Team ThoroughBid to date, and currently leads the jockey standings with 184 points from her 18 rides, securing three wins.

Initially that would have meant she had ridden her full quota allowed, but a tweak to the rules now means she is able to carry on riding at the remaining two meetings with just her best 18 point-scoring rides counting.

Levey will ride four for Richard Hannon on the card while Turner partners two for Andrew Balding.

Levey is on Kool Moe Dee (5.10), Theotherside (5.40), Typhoon Ten (6.10) and Lexington Knight (7.10), while Turner rides Carolus Magnus (6.40) and Bashful (7.40).

Image: Racing League team standings after week four at Windsor

Goat Racing are hot on the heels of Team ThoroughBid and only have three points to make up.

Electric Love (5.10, Laura Pearson), Shoot To Kill (5.40, Louis Steward), Golden Force (6.10 Louis Steward), Billhilly (6.40, Louis Steward), Ritchie Valens (7.10 Laura Pearson) and Red October (7.40 Louis Steward) give them a full compliment as they try to chase down the leaders.

Image: Hayley Turner rides Quickstep Lady to victory in the Racing League at Windsor

Team talkSPORT and Team Swish are not too far behind, either, with Jack Mitchell and Saffie Osborne chasing Turner hard in the individual standings.

The first four races of the evening will be run on the turf course with the final two taking place on the all-weather.