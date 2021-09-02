Racing League: Team talkSPORT crowned champions on final day as Jack Mitchell beats Hayley Turner to top jockey

Team talkSPORT enjoy final round double to seal Racing League title by nine points from eToro Racing; talkSPORT rider Jack Mitchell wins competition's top jockey, beating Hayley Turner and Saffie Osborne

By Calum Wilson

Thursday 2 September 2021 21:18, UK

Jack Mitchell
Image: Team talkSPORT rider Jack Mitchell rode a double on the final day at Newcastle

Team talkSPORT have been crowned the first ever Racing League champions after a dramatic final day at Newcastle, with rider Jack Mitchell beating Hayley Turner to be top jockey.

Team talkSPORT began the night 41 points behind week five leaders Team ThoroughBid, but immediately closed the gap with Mitchell riding hot favourite Second Slip to victory in the opening race.

Ace Rothstein picked up a vital 10 points in race two, finishing fifth, before talkSPORT and eToro Racing were involved in a dramatic dead-heat, with the judge unable to separate Bonneval and Delgrey Boy.

Strike Red kept eToro's title hopes alive in race five, winning under a fine ride from Paddy Mathers, and meant four teams (talkSPORT, eToro, ThoroughBid and Team Swish) went into the 36th and final Racing League contest with a chance of lifting the trophy.

But, a fourth-placed finish for Mitchell and talkSPORT earned the team and jockey another 12 points and secured a double success.

