Racing League: Team talkSPORT crowned champions on final day as Jack Mitchell beats Hayley Turner to top jockey

Team talkSPORT have been crowned the first ever Racing League champions after a dramatic final day at Newcastle, with rider Jack Mitchell beating Hayley Turner to be top jockey.
Team talkSPORT began the night 41 points behind week five leaders Team ThoroughBid, but immediately closed the gap with Mitchell riding hot favourite Second Slip to victory in the opening race.
Ace Rothstein picked up a vital 10 points in race two, finishing fifth, before talkSPORT and eToro Racing were involved in a dramatic dead-heat, with the judge unable to separate Bonneval and Delgrey Boy.
Strike Red kept eToro's title hopes alive in race five, winning under a fine ride from Paddy Mathers, and meant four teams (talkSPORT, eToro, ThoroughBid and Team Swish) went into the 36th and final Racing League contest with a chance of lifting the trophy.
But, a fourth-placed finish for Mitchell and talkSPORT earned the team and jockey another 12 points and secured a double success.
Trending
- Ronaldo to wear No 7 shirt again for Man Utd
- England players targeted with racist abuse in Hungary
- Aurier open to Arsenal move after Spurs release
- Ronaldo released by Portugal ahead of Man Utd homecoming
- England players booed as they take a knee in Hungary
- Russell told Mercedes' 2022 driver decision
- Verstappen urges Hamilton not to listen to boos
- Raducanu on US Open roll as teen Brit storms into third round
- Woakes rolls India for 191 before Root falls amid fightback
- Premier League summer transfers: Club by club
More to follow...