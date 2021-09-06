Gordon Elliott returns: Journalists Daragh O'Conchuir and Josh Apiafi discuss what is next for Irish trainer

Gordon Elliott is expected to return in “flying” form as a six-month suspension for bringing horse racing into disrepute ends on Thursday.

The Irish trainer, a three-time winner of the Grand National, was banned after an image circulated on social media in February, which showed him sat on a dead horse.

Speaking publically for the first time since his ban, Elliott told the Racing Post on Monday that he wants to prove he is not "a monster", adding: "Let me move forward by going back to doing what I think I do best, training winners."

Despite being barred from running horses, Elliott has remained active at the sales during his suspension, buying many of the top lots.

Irish journalist Daragh O'Conchuir told Sky Sports Racing: "Gordon Elliott has only ever wanted to operate at the sharp end of the sport and I expect him to be ready to hit the ground running.

Image: Elliott has been busy at the sales this year, adding many of the top lots to his yard

"We've seen how active he has been at the sales in the past few months, spending big money.

"The yard have been very quiet in the last few months, from Punchestown onwards, and look ready to re-build.

"He still has all his key staff and a brilliant yard with a lot of quality so I expect him to have lots of winners and lots of good ones."

Image: Denise Foster took over control of Elliott's yard during his suspension

A number of leading owners, including Cheveley Park Stud, removed their horses from Elliott's yard, which has been temporarily under the care of Denise Foster.

O'Conchuir says Elliott will have had lessons to learn from the whole saga and believes the trainer will have been hurt by the departure of the likes of Envoi Allen and Quilixios.

Image: Six horses previously trained by Elliott won at this year's Cheltenham Festival, including two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll

"Hearing the bawling of the grooms as those horses were led up the ramp will live with him for a long time," O'Conchuir said.

"I'm sure he'll have lessons to learn but he has done his time.

"The image was an assault on the senses. It had to be addressed and it was, so know he goes on and does his job.

"He'll probably have the support of most of his colleagues, particularly in Ireland.

"It's on his CV and he can't escape it, but he can try and learn and write new chapters."

'Elliott has done his time'

Sky Sports Racing's Josh Apiafi expects Gordon Elliott to be just as successful training winners as he was prior to a six-month ban for bringing racing into disrepute.

Sky Sports Racing's Josh Apiafi agrees that Elliott will have no issues finding winners upon his return.

Apiafi predicts Elliott could receive a mixed response from the public, but says it is time to move on.

"I think he could get a very different reception in Ireland and England," Apiafi said. "They are very different audiences.

"In my opinion, you do your time and then off you go. He was given a sentence and whether that was long enough is not up to us.

"I don't know whether you'll see him as much at the races but you'll certainly see him in the results table.

"I think he'll come back flying. I can see lots of winners coming out of yard in a very short period of time."

Asked if he would send horses to Elliott now, Apiafi said: "Yes I would. He made a grave mistake but is a fantastic trainer.

"I hope he comes up with something for the betterment of the sport so he can leave a better legacy than the current one he has got."