St Leger Festival: Frankie Dettori waiting for Aidan O’Brien to finalise Doncaster Classic ride as he hunts seventh victory

Frankie Dettori is pencilled in to ride one of Aidan O’Brien’s six St Leger hopefuls, but the legendary jockey is waiting to discover who he will partner in Saturday’s Classic at Doncaster.

O'Brien has added High Definition to his potential runners, having already entered Sir Lucan, The Mediterranean, Interpretation, Carlisle Bay and King Of The Castle.

Dettori, a six-time winner of the race, is eager to take on Charlie Appleby's hot favourite Hurricane Lane.

Speaking at the Cazoo St Leger preview event, Dettori told Sky Sports Racing: "Aidan O'Brien has entered plenty in the race and I'm pencilled in for one of those.

"He hasn't told yet which one but you know with Aidan that whichever one he puts me on they've got a live chance.

Image: Dettori is waiting on a call from trainer Aidan O'Brien (pictured)

"The favourite [Hurricane Lane] looks very hard to beat but the Leger is a special race over one-mile-and-six-furlongs and that's a long way.

"You go to an unknown territory with these horses so even a favourite can be vulnerable.

Image: Hurricane Lane (blue) wins the Dante at York, beating High Definition (purple) in third

"I've been very lucky in the race and won it for John [Gosden], Saeed [bin Suroor], Aidan, Sir Michael Stoute and Jeremy [Noseda]. I've won it for everyone!

"It's a great race and the crowd gets behind you."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the final British Classic of the season, the Doncaster St Leger, live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, September 11 at 3.35pm.

It could be a huge week for Dettori, who partners a number of his old favourites including Doncaster Cup hope Stradivarius.

One of the most exciting prospects of the week will be Her Majesty The Queen's Derby prospect Reach For The Moon, who is entered in the Champagne Stakes on Saturday, after an impressive victory in the Solario Stakes at Sandown last month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Racing analyst Jamie Lynch says the Queen’s Reach For The Moon became racing’s most prized possession with victory in the Solario Stakes at Sandown

"Apart from Palace Pier, I'm riding all my best horses, starting with Stradivarius," Dettori said.

"Reach For The Moon is an exciting two-year-old and I've got a nice filly [Free Wind] for Mr Strawbridge in the Park Hill Stakes."

Reflecting further on Reach For The Moon, who finished second in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot this year, Dettori said: "We've been very excited for him since before Ascot, where he showed some greenness.

"The horse that beat him [Point Lonsdale] is probably Aidan O'Brien's best horse.

"We kept him busy and he's matured every time he's ran. The last three times he hasn't seen much competition but this is a proper test for him, so we'll see what he is made of.

"It's very exciting for Her Majesty to have a horse like him."