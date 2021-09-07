Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Adayar misses prep in Prix Niel on Sunday after sustaining leg infection

Adayar still in the running for a "vintage" Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe despite skipping prep run in the Prix Niel on Sunday; Charlie Appleby revealed Derby and King George winner missed a couple of days with a leg infection

Tuesday 7 September 2021

Charlie Appleby's Derby and King George hero Adayar has had a minor setback which has ruled him out of the Prix Niel this weekend and he will now head straight for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

His victory at Epsom came at 16-1 - but he proved there was absolutely no fluke in that display when beating his elders in a classy King George performance at Ascot.

Appleby had hoped to run the Frankel colt at ParisLongchamp on Sunday to put him spot on for the European showpiece, but an infection in a hind leg just halted his preparations.

The trainer told www.godolphin.com: "Adayar missed a couple of days, and after discussions, we felt there was no need to press on to a trial (for the Arc). So, the decision was made to head straight to the Arc.

"He has resumed full training, and as a Derby and King George winner, he fully deserves to be running in what is shaping up to be a vintage Arc."

Adayar remains on course for a potential clash with Dermot Weld's Tarnawa, winner of the Group Three Ballyroan Stakes at Leopardstown last month, and stablemate Hurricane Lane, a hot favourite for Saturday's St Leger at Doncaster.

The Arc has been the main target for Adayar ever since becoming the first horse since the great Galileo in 2001 to do the Derby-King George double, under a fine ride from William Buick at Ascot in July.

Other potential rivals include Juddmonte International winner Mishriff - second to Adayar in the King George - and David Menuisier's Wonderful Tonight.

