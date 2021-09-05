Princess Zoe likely to chart direct route to ParisLongchamp for Cadran defence

Princess Zoe is set to miss the Doncaster Cup and head straight to ParisLongchamp in a a bid to win the Qatar Prix du Cadran for the second year running.

With the ground likely to be too fast for her in South Yorkshire, the focus will be on the grey mare retaining her crown in the two-and-a-half-mile Group One on October 2.

Princess Zoe has not won since lifting that prize last autumn, although she ran a mighty race when second to Subjectivist in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

Trainer Tony Mullins reports his stable star to be good shape and is looking forward to taking her back to France.

"I don't think she'll be going to Doncaster. There's no rain," said the County Kilkenny trainer.

"She's in good form. She's going to Longchamp for the Prix du Cadran.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

"It was a great day last year and she should get her ground there again."