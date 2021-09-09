Cazoo St Leger: Hurricane Lane to face nine rivals in Doncaster Classic bid as Aidan O'Brien sends four

Hurricane Lane will face nine rivals in his bid to win the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Charlie Appleby's colt is a short-priced favourite for the final English Classic of the season after winning four of his five starts this year, the only defeat coming when third behind stablemate Adayar in the Derby at Epsom in early June.

The son of Frankel has already completed a Group One double with victories in the Irish Derby and the Grand Prix de Paris.

Six-time winner of the race Aidan O'Brien has declared four of his six entries, with High Definition supplemented to join Interpretation, Sir Lucan and The Mediterranean, while O'Brien's son Donnacha is represented by Fernando Vichi.

Another Irish raider, Ottoman Emperor, will be seeking a fifth successive win for Johnny Murtagh as he switches up to Group One company for the first time.

He won a Cork maiden in April and has been on a rapid upwards trajectory since, landing a Gowran handicap in June before adding another win at Navan and successfully moving up to Group Three level to win the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood in July.

Derby runner-up Mojo Star has another shot at Classic glory, with Richard Hannon having sent him to Newbury last month for a confidence-boosting win in a 12-furlong maiden - the first victory of his five-race career.

Youth Spirit finished fourth behind Ottoman Emperor at Goodwood and third in the Voltigeur last time. He runs for Andrew Balding, who so nearly won the race last year when his Berkshire Rocco was beaten just a neck.

Voltigeur fifth Scope, who is trained by Ralph Beckett, completes the Leger line-up.