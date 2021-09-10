Wonderful Tonight: David Menuisier retires Arc hopeful to become broodmare after fracturing fetlock joint

Image: Royal Ascot winner Wonderful Tonight had been on target to run in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Dual Group One-winning filly Wonderful Tonight has been retired by trainer David Menuisier after suffering a fracture on Friday morning.

Menuisier intended to run his stable star in the Prix Foy at ParisLongchamp on Sunday - should the ground have been suitable.

However, following confirmation of the injury by vets, the decision has been taken to retire the four-year-old.

"She did her final piece of work this morning and was due to go tomorrow morning first thing to France," said Menuisier.

"She cooled down fine and it wasn't until two-and-a-half hours later that she couldn't put her foot on the ground. The vets took a X-ray and she has a little condylar fracture in her fetlock, so it is game over."

Winner of six of her eleven career starts, Wonderful Tonight had been on course for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe after picking up two Group Two successes this season, the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Lillie Langtry at Glorious Goodwood.

After disappointing in fourth on unsuitably fast ground at York last month, the daughter of Le Havre was supposed to be heading back to France this weekend as a final preparation for the Arc at ParisLongchamp in October.

Wonderful Tonight won three of her six starts in 2020, including two Group One prizes - the Qatar Prix de Royallieu at ParisLongchamp and the British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes at Ascot.

