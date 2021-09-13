Altior retired: Mick Fitzgerald in no rush to make plans for star chaser after leaving Nicky Henderson

Altior retired at the age of 11 and to be looked after by former jockey Mick Fitzgerald; trainer Nicky Henderson says star chaser is "sound, healthy and ready for a new career"; Altior won 21 of his 26 career starts, including two Champion Chase victories

By Calum Wilson

Monday 13 September 2021 19:03, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Former jockey and Sky Sports Racing presenter Mick Fitzgerald explains what plans he has for superstar horse Altior following his retirement from racing

Mick Fitzgerald is honoured to be looking after racing great Altior in retirement, but is making no immediate plans for the star chaser’s next career.

The ten-time Grade One winner, who holds a world record for 19 consecutive victories, was retired by his owners Christopher and Pat Pugh on Monday at the age of 11.

Confirming the news on his UniBet blog, trainer Nicky Henderson said Altior was "sound, healthy and ready for a new career".

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

He will be looked after by Fitzgerald - Henderson's former stable jockey - and his wife, heading to his new home after a final open day at the Seven Barrows yard this weekend.

Fitzgerald told Sky Sports Racing: "He's going to enjoy his retirement here with me and my wife and he's going to become part of our family.

Trending

"I feel very honoured that I've been asked to have him.

"There are no plans for him to do anything other than enjoy his retirement.

Also See:

"He'll be ridden regularly and he'll tell us what he wants to do, whether that means that he might do the odd show or just hacks around and has a lovely time.

Altior&#39;s career profile

"Both my kids are riding now so he might be leading them round somewhere.

"The most important thing, I think it's fairly safe to say, is that Altior has earned a good retirement and he'll certainly get it here."

Twiston-Davies: Altior a pleasure to watch

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Jockey Sam Twiston-Davies says legendary chaser Altior will be much missed after being retired at the age of 11

Jockey Sam Twiston-Davies was defeated by Altior on many occasions, but admits most riders would cheer on the champion if they were not up against him.

"I'd say there were plenty of us in the weighing room who chased him round," Twiston-Davies told Sky Sports Racing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sky Sports Racing’s Luke Harvey reflects on the incredible career of dual Champion Chase winner Altior

"He's been an amazing horse. It's always sad to hear but it's great to hear he's going out after so many great days. He'll be much missed by a lot of jockeys.

"Even when you weren't riding against him he was a pleasure to watch, the way he went about things, travelled and jumped.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

"You'd watch him in some of those races at Cheltenham and Nico [de Boinville] would give him a kick and off he'd go.

"If you weren't riding in the race, you'd be cheering him on. If you were riding against him, you'd be thinking of any way to beat him and we tried everything but never could."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q