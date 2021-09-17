Heredia has trainer Richard Hannon looking for big race targets after impressive Newbury victory under Sean Levey

Heredia potentially threw her name into the hat for one of the big end-of-season juvenile contests when maintaining her unbeaten record in the Dubai Duty Free Full Of Surprises British EBF Fillies' Conditions Stakes at Newbury.

The Richard Hannon-trained Dark Angel filly had got off the mark with the minimum of fuss at Windsor 20 days ago - but faced three other previous winners here, including Charlie Appleby's 4-9 favourite Silk Romance who looked smart when winning at Newmarket.

Settled last of the four by Sean Levey, she showed a smart turn of foot deep inside the final furlong to beat the market leader cosily, by a neck.

"She's a lovely filly, a homebred of Andrew Stones (St Albans Bloodstock) and I have to say (pre-trainer) Malcolm Bastard has done an amazing job," said Hannon.

"She came to me in June and she's been really sweet ever since. We thought a bit of her when she went to Windsor and she won there.

"I'd say that was a smart race, she looked like she enjoyed the seven furlongs, but where we go know I don't know.

"There are loads of options, but I didn't want to put her in anything in case she finished sixth at Windsor and then I'd look a plonker. If we need to supplement for something we can now as she's paid for it.

"We'll all have a chat, but I would be keen to run her again looking for some black type."

Image: Rob Hornby and Deodar after crossing the line at Newbury on Friday

Ralph Beckett introduced a nicely-bred newcomer to win the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes as Deodar powered home to beat 7-4 favourite Witch Hunter.

"He's just come together in the last three weeks, it took him a long time to work out what was required but he's suddenly realised," said Beckett of the Juddmonte-owned son of Bated Breath.

"In his last bit of work he put it together between his ears.

"I don't know what we'll do with him now, Richard fancied his so I'd say it was a good effort and we'll have to work out what to do.

"He's out of a Selkirk mare so should have no trouble getting further. I'd say we'll crack on with him now."