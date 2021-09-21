St Mark's Basilica still to return to full work after Irish Champion Stakes as old wound causes more problems

St Mark's Basilica has yet to return to full work following his success in the Irish Champion Stakes.

Victory at Leopardstown was a fifth consecutive Group One for Aidan O'Brien's Siyouni colt - and in addition to his Eclipse and both French Guineas and Derby exploits, marked him down as the best of his generation.

However, en route to the Irish Champion Stakes, he missed the Juddmonte International at York after his front shoe flew off and hit his hind leg - which then became infected.

Although he came back to beat Tarnawa and Poetic Flare at Leopardstown this month, it appears the initial problem is still causing some issues.

"There's no decision yet - he's not back in full work yet," said O'Brien.

"He did start back with some canters, but he was a little bit sore on that wound that he had.

Image: St Mark's Basilica beats Addeybb to win the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown

"Because of that, we've just backed off him again and we haven't made any decisions. That's where we are at the moment."

When asked if the tenderness on his leg could have been a reason for St Mark's Basilica drifting off a true line at Leopardstown, O'Brien said: "It's possible it was, all those things are possible."

Image: Mother Earth, ridden by Frankie Dettori, wins the Qipco 1000 Guineas

O'Brien has been forced to juggle plans for Mother Earth after Santa Barbara met with a setback.

The 1000 Guineas winner was due to head to Australia to take in the valuable Golden Eagle next month, however, she is now set to run in America instead.

Santa Barbara had won two Grade Ones on her last two outings in the States, the Belmont Oaks and the Beverly D Stakes, and would have been a strong fancy for many at the Breeders' Cup.

Now it seems Mother Earth, who has also won the Prix Rothschild this season and was unlucky in the Matron Stakes last time out, could take her place. Mother Earth is also still a possibility for the Sun Chariot at Newmarket before heading off on her travels.

"Unfortunately Santa Barbara has had a setback," said O'Brien. "It doesn't look at the moment as if she's going to make the Breeders' Cup.

"We've now rerouted Mother Earth. She was going to go to Australia, but we're thinking she'll be going to America to take in some of the races that Santa Barbara could have run in.

"It's a shame for Santa Barbara, she'd been going really well of late."