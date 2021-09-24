Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: William Buick chooses Adayar ride with stablemate Hurricane Lane set for Saturday work

Adayar appears to have shrugged off a minor setback that saw him miss Arc prep in the Prix Niel this month; Charlie Appleby pleased with both Adayar and Hurricane Lane, but the latter is still to be confirmed as a runner in next Sunday's showpiece, live on Sky Sports Racing

Friday 24 September 2021 10:31, UK

William Buick holds aloft the King George trophy after victory on Adayar
Image: William Buick holds aloft the King George trophy after victory on Adayar

William Buick has opted to ride Adayar in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe next weekend, with stablemate Hurricane Lane's participation yet to be confirmed ahead of a Saturday workout with James Doyle.

Adayar, the Derby and King George winner, had been a doubt for next Sunday's showpiece at ParisLongchamp after a minor setback saw him miss a prep run in the Prix Niel earlier this month.

But, Charlie Appleby's star three-year-old pleased connections in training this week, leading Buick to make an early call on his selection.

Owners Godolphin posted a positive update of Hurricane Lane in action on the gallops on Thursday, but say his participation in the Arc is not yet guaranteed ahead of a "crucial piece of work" this weekend, his first "serious" gallop since winning the St Leger at Doncaster earlier this month.

Appleby is reportedly very pleased with both his Group One-winning colts and says "a week is a long time in racing".

Adayar races clear of the field to win the King George at Ascot
Image: Adayar races clear of the field to win the King George at Ascot

In a statement on Godolphin's website, Appleby added: "We obviously have to take on board the well being of both horses, but also the way the race is taking shape, and, very importantly, the ground at Longchamp.

"The one thing Hurricane Lane does not want is a quick surface. Adayar comes into the versatile category, but we have always felt ease in the ground enhances Hurricane Lane's prospects. Unfortunately, the weather in Paris is out of our hands.

"Hurricane Lane gallops tomorrow. Adayar will also gallop. Then there will be discussions with the team, and we will see where we stand during the week, whether we will have one or two Arc runners."

Appleby admits it was a "hard choice" for Buick and was happy for the jockey to make the call.

"William is confident he's picking the right horse," the trainer said. "I'm always happy for jockeys to be able to choose the horse they would like to ride. That means they have confidence in the horse and they take that into the race.

"James (Doyle) will partner Hurricane Lane in a simple piece of work tomorrow. Then discussions will take place next week on his participation."

