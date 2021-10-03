Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Torquator Tasso springs huge shock in Paris to beat Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane

Torquator Tasso beats Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane to win the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at odds of 80/1; Derby and King George winner Adayar went to the front but could only finish fourth under William Buick

By Calum Wilson

Sunday 3 October 2021 16:08, UK

Sky Sports Racing's Jason Weaver caught up with Torquator Tasso's trainer Marcel Weiss after their shock 80/1 victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Germany's Torquator Tasso landed the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at odds of 80/1, beating leading contenders Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane at ParisLongchamp.

Heavy rain in Paris caused a slowly-run contest, the 100th edition of the famous race, as King George and Derby winner Adayar took up the running from the early pace-setter Broome.

Conditions looked as though they might have suited Adayar's stablemate Hurricane Lane as Charlie Appleby's St Leger winner produced his challenge under James Doyle.

Ante-post favourite Tarnawa, for trainer Dermot Weld, joined the Godolphin duo but a late run from Marcel Weiss' huge outsider Torquator Tasso saw him pull clear for jockey Rene Piechulek, beating Tarnawa in second and Hurricane Lane in third.

Torquator Tasso, Germany's horse of the year in 2020, is just the third German winner of the Arc after Star Appeal (1975) and Danedream (2011).

Trending

Torquator Tasso (near side) beats Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane to win the Prix de l&#39;Arc de Triomphe
Image: Torquator Tasso (near side) beats Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane to win the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Reacting to the victory, winning trainer Weiss told Sky Sports Racing: "It's beautiful. What a nice horse, so very strong. It's amazing.

"The race was not perfect for him but he has a strong heart."

Weld: Tarnawa would've won without rain

Trainer Dermot Weld says his Arc second Tarnawa would have won the race without the heavy rainfall in Paris on Saturday night and says the Breeders' Cup could be next on the cards

Weld was proud of Tarnawa's effort and felt the heavy rain in Paris on Saturday night definitely made the difference between victory and a "lonely" second.

"She's run a superb race and you saw the staying Tarnawa rather than the speed Tarnawa," Weld told Sky Sports Racing. "Her speed was of limited value today.

"I honestly believe if we didn't have all that rain last night we would've won.

"She was in great order and hasn't let me down for a big run but second is a lonely place."

Asked if Tarnawa could return to the Arc next year, Weld said: "You could be spoiled again but that's all for the future.

"The Breeders' Cup Turf again or the Breeders' Cup fillies' and mares' would be considered next."

