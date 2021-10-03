Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere: Frankie Dettori delivers for Ralph Beckett as Angel Bleu lands Group One in Paris

Angel Bleu collared long-time leader Noble Truth to take the Group One glory in the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp.

Frankie Dettori brought the Ralph Beckett-trained colt to reel in William Buick on the Godolphin runner and lift the seven-furlong heat.

Ebro River was quick out of the stalls, but Noble Truth soon hit the front and set up a handy lead. His rivals found it tough to peg him back - but Angel Bleu proved up to the task as he backed up his Vintage Stakes triumph from Glorious Goodwood.

Beckett said: "We came for the ground and we felt that the bend really helped him at Goodwood and helped him again today.

"He can be quite exuberant, but it all fell into place today - it couldn't have worked out any better.

"He was tough. He had to go and get the leader and put it to bed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Frankie Dettori has enjoyed a successful weekend in Paris but admits he is sad to miss out on the Arc after Love's withdrawal from the race.

"It's absolutely brilliant to have a winner here. The horse has been very straightforward to train from day one.

"We were always going to come here after Goodwood and it's worked out, which doesn't always happen."

Image: Dettori leaps from Angel Bleu at Goodwood after winning the Group Two Vintage Stakes

Asked about the Breeders' Cup, he said: "It's a possibility. There's not much soft ground at Del Mar though, unless you're on the beach.

"If he came out of it well and it was soft on Saturday at Newmarket, I wouldn't rule out running in the Dewhurst.

"When they're in form and the ball is at your feet, it's a good idea to kick it."

Charlie Appleby was pleased with Noble Truth, saying: "He's a keen goer who we'd tried to hold on to, but after letting him roll in a gallop the other day we decided to make it and he nearly pulled it off.

"That was a step up, and the Group One at Saint-Cloud could be where he'll go now."