Prix du Cadran: Trueshan all class at ParisLongchamp to outstay Stradivarius as James Doyle lands Group One prize

Trueshan had too much for a gallant Stradivarius as he landed the Qatar Prix du Cadran at ParisLongchamp.

Ridden by James Doyle in place of the suspended Hollie Doyle, the Alan King-trained five-year-old was running for the first time since the Goodwood Cup - a race Stradivarius missed due to ground conditions.

The Arc weekend clash was therefore highly anticipated, albeit on ground seemingly more in favour of Trueshan than Stradivarius.

Last year's Cadran heroine Princess Zoe was another with her favoured terrain but was the first of the big three to give way, finishing in fifth.

Stradivarius seemed to be enjoying himself for a long way under Frankie Dettori, but right at the business end of the two-and-a-half-mile marathon Trueshan powered away, with Bubble Smart back in third.

"That was absolutely wonderful," said co-owner Andrew Gemmell. "It's a great day - winning a Group One like the Prix du Cadran. What more can you ask?

"Stradivarius has obviously been a great servant and I'm pleased to beat him today. I've been here for many Arcs in the past, but it's my first time since the course was redeveloped. The rain coming was a godsend."

Image: Stradivarius is unlikely to run at Ascot later this month as connections consider a possible retirement for the seven-year-old

Doyle said: "Thankfully we got a nice spot and I could see Frankie quite close to me. He's a dream to ride, he's a real champion."

Of the gallant Stradivarius, jockey Frankie Dettori said: "This ground just blunts his turn of foot and the winner outgalloped me - it's as simple as that.

"I had nothing left. I was holding on to dear life and when James came I had to go. Bless him, he tries so hard and his courage got him there (to finish second)."

Owner Bjorn Nielsen said: "We got beaten by a better horse on the day, but he ran a great race.

"He's been around a long time, he knows the game and he's got a big heart.

"I've got to speak to John (Gosden), but I'd say he probably won't (run at Ascot). It's two weeks away and he's had a hard race today.

"You're guaranteed the ground is going to be on the soft side at Ascot. Champions Day is probably the one place he's done poorest at because of the ground."