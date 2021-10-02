Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Perfect start in Paris for Charlie Appleby as Manobo lands Prix Chaudenay

Charlie Appleby lands one-two as Manobo beats Kemari in Prix Chaudenay, the opening race of Arc weekend at ParisLongchamp; Appleby sends Hurricane Lane and Adayar for Sunday's Arc, live on Sky Sports Racing at 3.05pm

Saturday 2 October 2021 13:36, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Charlie Appleby enjoyed a one-two in the Group Two Prix Chaudenay as Manobo beat Kemari and the trainer is excited by the winner's progress.

Manobo defended his unbeaten record when taking the Group Two Qatar Prix Chaudenay in a one-two for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin at ParisLongchamp.

The gelded son of Sea The Stars started as the 8-11 favourite and despite being unproven over the one-mile-seven-furlong trip and on soft going, the bay still looked a convincing winner when coming home three-quarters of a length ahead of stablemate Kemari.

Taking up the lead with a furlong and a half left to travel, the three-year-old - who beat subsequent Derby and St Leger runner-up Mojo Star on his debut - had travelled in mid-division for much of the way and proved his stamina when staying on under James Doyle to take his fourth consecutive race.

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live on Sky Sports

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live on Sky Sports

Watch every race of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend live on Sky Sports Racing on October 2-3

"I'm pleased with the way the race went," said Appleby, making the perfect start to a huge weekend for his team.

"He (Manobo) was a little bit fresh and awkward for the first couple of furlongs, but James said once they turned out of the back he was happy he'd got into a nice rhythm.

Trending

"He said he actually surprised him with his acceleration. My instructions were to get into him early as he's a big unit and needs to get rolling, but James said he gave him a squeeze and before he knew it he was hitting the front.

"We hoped he could work into a profile where we had a Cup horse in time, and I think he's starting to make ground towards that."

Also See:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Jockey James Doyle says wet weather in Paris is good news for his Arc ride Hurricane Lane, who is reportedly in 'really good shape' for Sunday's showpiece, live on Sky Sports Racing at 3.05pm.

There has been much discussion about the Longchamp ground and the wet Paris forecast over the weekend, with Doyle describing the current going as: "Very testing. It's certainly genuine soft ground that takes a bit of getting."

Appleby is now likely to give both horses a break ahead of next season, with Champions Day at Ascot seemingly not on the agenda for either.

"We'll put the two of them away, I'd imagine," he said.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

"It was always the plan for Manobo to come here. It's been mooted about whether we would take him to Ascot, but he had to battle today and he is only a young horse and a nice, staying horse for the future.

"After running on soft ground today, it might be a big ask for him to go back to Ascot on Champions Day."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema