Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Sunday's showpiece at ParisLongchamp previewed as Adayar bids for famous treble

Jockey Tom Marquand says the line-up for the 2021 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe is one of the best he has ever seen as a classy field of 15 head to ParisLongchamp for Sunday's showpiece, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Charlie Appleby's King George and Derby hero Adayar is battling it out at the top of the market with Dermot Weld's Tarnawa - second in the Irish Champion Stakes last time.

Appleby also sends Irish Derby and St Leger winner Hurricane Lane, who will be partnered by jockey James Doyle, while Aidan O'Brien has three hopefuls - Snowfall, Love and Broome - and Japan are represented by Chrono Genesis and Deep Bond.

Here's what key connections have said about their chances...

Adayar and Hurricane Lane

Charlie Appleby (trainer)

"I'm delighted with the preparations of both. Hurricane Lane has shown us all the vital signs for his wellbeing, it wasn't a matter of fitness, just concentrating on him being fresh and well. I think this is the best he has come out of any of his victories.

"For his recovery to be quicker between races, he does all the right things: he sleeps, eats and goes about his business in the morning. He's a cheeky chap in the box but when he goes out to exercise is a very straightforward horse to handle.

"Adayar had a setback and has had to meet every target from then on but he has and he's improved with each piece of work.

"The draw [stall 11] didn't worry me. I'd have been more concerned if he'd been drawn down low because if he happened to miss the kick then William's [Buick, jockey] room for manoeuvre would be limited.

"None of us know what the conditions are going to be on Sunday but I'm actually quite happy that Adayar is out there because it will allow William to access the situation once the gates are open."

Tarnawa

Christophe Soumillon (jockey)

"Tarnawa is a great filly. I was very lucky to ride her twice last year in Longchamp and won on her twice.

"I was really pleased with her first run this season and last time she ran really great. Unfortunately, she got beat probably by the distance (10 furlongs) and the winner hung a bit towards her.

"Dermot Weld [trainer] is probably one of the greatest trainers in the world and I'm sure he focussed on that race (the Arc) 200 per cent."

Snowfall, Love and Broome

Aidan O'Brien (trainer)

"The plan [for Snowfall] was to prime her from the Prix Vermeille to the Arc, rather than training her so that's why she went there.

"We thought she was very good last year but she probably underperformed and got a lot of experience. We know that she handles soft ground very well but she's not slow. She has plenty of class.

"Love has plenty of pace, travels well and should stay well. Frankie [Dettori, jockey] gets on with every horse, he's the ultimate professional and we're delighted to have him.

"Broome has been very consistent and straightforward. We were very happy with his run [second in the Prix Foy] and he's been in good form since."

Chrono Genesis

Takashi Saito (trainer)

"The main part of the preparation has been done in Japan, I find her in very good condition.

"Chrono Genesis adapts herself to all different ground. She's very brave and courageous so I'm not worried about the ground.

"I know that the opposition is going to be very strong, but for me the most important thing is that I prepare the mare so that she is 100 per cent in form on that day, the rest is up to Oisin [Murphy, jockey]."

Alenquer

Tom Marquand (jockey)

"I'm genuinely really looking forward to riding him. I struggle to see a world in which he won't run a big race. Whether that puts him in the frame I don't know because it's one of best Arcs there has been in my lifetime.

"He's done everything we've asked of him and back up to a mile-and-a-half on ground that he has shown his best form on. It all points in the right direction."

Raabihah

Jean-Claude Rouget (trainer)

"There are lots of horses in the Arc, which have had a long season and we are banking on her freshness to make a difference.

"She is in really good form. Amongst others, she worked with Coeursamba 10 days ago and it was really that gallop that convinced us to go for the Arc.

"Obviously, she is not going to be one of the favourites, but she can beat the favourite thanks to being fresh and being able to handle the ground."