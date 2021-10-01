Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Charlie Appleby happy to have Adayar out wide as Tarnawa is feared most

Charlie Appleby is happy to have steady starter Adayar drawn out wide for Sunday’s Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, live on Sky Sports Racing, and fears the challenge of Dermot Weld's Tarnawa most.

Adayar, the Derby and King George winner, will start from stall 11 at ParisLongchamp this weekend, with key market rival Tarnawa handed a kind draw in three.

"Adayar is not the quickest from the gates just because of his size," Appleby told Sky Sports Racing. "There's not much room between his nose and his backside in those gates.

"[The draw] didn't worry me. I'd have been more concerned if he'd been drawn down low because if he happened to miss the kick then William's room for manoeuvre would be limited.

"None of us know what the conditions are going to be on Sunday but I'm actually quite happy that Adayar is out there because it will allow William to access the situation once the gates are open."

Appleby, who hopes to end Godolphin's 19-year wait to lift the Arc trophy, heads to France with two huge chances as Adayar is joined by stablemate Hurricane Lane - winner of the Irish Derby and St Leger.

Image: Appleby, left, with jockey William Buick and Hurricane Lane after Irish Derby success

"We take two very progressive three-year-olds into the race," Appleby said. "On their profiles, I don't think you could fault them going into the weekend.

"I'm delighted with the preparations of both. Hurricane Lane has shown us all the vital signs for his wellbeing, it wasn't a matter of fitness, just concentrating on him being fresh and well. I think this is the best he has come out of any of his victories.

"For his recovery to be quicker between races he does all the right things: He sleeps, eats and goes about his business in the morning. He's a cheeky chap in the box but when he goes out to exercise is a very straightforward horse to handle.

"Adayar had a setback and has had to meet every target from then on but he has and he's improved with each piece of work."

'Tarnawa feared back to optimum trip, Mojo Star rock solid'

Appleby fears the challenge of Arc favourite Tarnawa most as he sends Adayar and Hurricane Lane for Sunday's showpiece at ParisLongchamp.

In one of the classiest line-ups in recent Arc history, 15 runners will go to post for Sunday's showpiece.

The field includes Aidan O'Brien's Oaks winner Snowfall, who is looking to bounce back from defeat in the Prix Vermeille last month, as well as Derby second Mojo Star and Juddmonte International second Alenquer.

"When you're competing at this level, nobody is turning up for the day out so you have to respect them all," Appleby said.

Sky Sports Racing's Jamie Lynch and Martin Kelly discuss whether Oaks star Snowfall can bounce back from disappointment in the Prix Vermeille to win Sunday's Arc.

"For Tarnawa, it was a lovely trial for her finishing second in the Irish Champion Stakes and we know stepping back up to the mile-and-a-half is her optimum trip. She's probably the one we fear most.

"I know Snowfall had that blip on her last start but if the ground comes up soft then that brings her into the reckoning. The two fillies have to be respected.

"Mojo Star has done nothing wrong, he's danced the dance at the top table. We've been lucky enough to be in front of him on each occasion but he's rock solid.

"Further down the field, Alenquer has not done a lot wrong and we know he'll thrive on soft ground."