Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Tarnawa handed kind draw in three in Paris, Adayar starts from stall 11

Ante-post favourites Tarnawa and Adayar had contrasting fortunes in the draw for Sunday's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp.

The pair have been battling it out at the top of the market all week, with Charlie Appleby's Derby and King George hero Adayar supplemented for the race on Wednesday at a cost of 120,000 euros.

The Dermot Weld-trained Tarnawa, winner of last year's Breeders' Cup Turf, has long been towards the head of the market and she will team up with Christophe Soumillon for the first time this season, starting from stall three.

Appleby's Adayar will have to come from out wide in stall 11, while stablemate Hurricane Lane was given stall two.

Another key player, the Aidan O'Brien-trained Snowfall - winner of the English and Irish Oaks - will start from gate nine.

Image: King George winner Adayar will start from stall 11

O'Brien also runs Broome (stall seven) and last year's star filly Love (four), with William Haggas' Alenquer (eight) and the Richard Hannon-trained Mojo Star (one) completing the British and Irish challenge.

Teona was the only withdrawal at the final declaration stage, with Japan double-handed via Chrono Genesis (14) and Deep Bond (five) while Raabihah (15) leads the home defence.

Image: Teona (left) has been withdrawn from the Arc field due to expected testing ground

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe draw in full:

1 - Mojo Star

2 - Hurricane Lane

3 - Tarnawa

4 - Love

5 - Deep Bond

6 - Bubble Gift

7 - Broome

8 - Alenquer

9 - Snowfall

10 - Sealiway

11 - Adayar

12 - Torquator Tasso

13 - Baby Rider

14 - Chrono Genesis

15 - Raabihah