Silver Trophy: Orbys Legend claims Grade Three Chepstow feature for in-form Philip Hobbs

Orbys Legend powered clear after the last to win Silver Trophy by a length from Didtheyleaveuoutto; Paul Nicholls' Amour De Nuit back in third; Hobbs had winner earlier on the card with Masters Legacy after Friday's Persian War one-two

By Conor Stroud

Saturday 9 October 2021 17:08, UK

Jockey Tom O'Brien says Orbys Legend is one to follow this season after an impressive victory in the Silver Trophy at Chepstow for trainer Philip Hobbs

Philip Hobbs continued his excellent early-season form at Chepstow's Jump Season Opener as Orbys Legend claimed the Grade Three Wasdell Group Silver Trophy.

After a one-two in the feature Grade Two Persian War Novices' Hurdle on Friday, Hobbs took the Saturday feature for Tom O'Brien and the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing team, with the five-year-old being eased down to win by a length from Nick Gifford's Didtheyleaveuoutto.

Paul Nicholls took third with Amour de Nuit (Harry Cobden), with stablemate and market leader Dargiannini (100/30) finishing tailed off.

Hobbs has now landed the Silver Trophy on four occasions after previous victories with Lacdoudal, Arthurian Legend and Lamb Or Cod.

Earlier on the card, Hobbs also took the Geoffrey Broomhall Memorial Hurdle with Masters Legacy by a head from Valentino Dancer.

Allmankind could only finish third on seasonal reappearance at Chepstow
Image: Allmankind could only finish third on seasonal reappearance at Chepstow

The Tom O'Brien-ridden six-year-old powered home to edge out Paddy Brennan's mount, with dual Grade One winner Allmankind only third on his seasonal reappearance.

Fergal O'Brien would get on the board later on the card, as Paint The Dream finished with a flourish to land the John Ayres Memorial Handicap Chase from Manofthemountain and Espoir De Teillee.

Paint The Dream landed the John Ayres Memorial Handicap Chase
Image: Paint The Dream landed the John Ayres Memorial Handicap Chase

Nicholls took the opening Champion Hats Juvenile Hurdle with Magistrato on British hurdling debut, seeing off main market rival Rocky Man to win by 12 lengths, with the champion trainer nominating Cheltenham's November Meeting as a potential early-season target for the three-year-old.

He also won the last race on the card with Timeforatune (Harry Cobden), who battled bravely to deny Great Heart'jac in the Nigel & Sharon Support Injured Jockeys Fund Open NH Flat Race.

Chirico Vallis and Richie McLernon took the Native River Handicap Chase in another dramatic finish, making all to hold off the late charge of Kitty's Light for local trainer Christian Williams.

Chirico Vallis wins under Richie McLernon at Fontwell Park
Image: Chirico Vallis wins under Richie McLernon at Fontwell Park

Fidelio Vallis - half-brother to Chirico Vallis - put in a bold round of jumping but could only finish second to Tea Clipper in the Listed Dunraven Windows Novices' Chase, with the Tom Lacey-trained six-year-old powering clear up the run-in under Stan Sheppard to win by three lengths.

