Qipco British Champions Day: Trueshan and Hollie Doyle retain their Long Distance Cup crown

Hollie Doyle guided Trueshan to another big race victory as he retained his title in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot.

The Alan King-trained five-year-old was very keen in the early stages, before being taken into the lead by Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle with two furlongs to run and holding off a staying-on Tashkhan in second, who ran a career best for the Brian Ellison team.

Multiple Group One winner Stradivarius was back in third, after a troubled run through the race saw Frankie Dettori having to come wide around the final bend before staying on in the final stages.

Hamish travelled strongly into the contest for Tom Marquand and William Haggas, but his run petered out and would eventually finish fourth.

The victory will provide some consolation for Doyle, who missed out on Trueshan's second Group One victory in the Prix du Cadran earlier this month due to suspension.

She rode Trueshan to victory in last season's Long Distance Cup as well as his maiden Group One victory in the Goodwood Cup earlier this season.

Speaking after the race, Doyle said: "It's an amazing feeling and all credit to Alan and the owners for putting me back on. It's been a great year.

"The pressure was on today to deliver after such a great ride James [Doyle] gave him so I'm glad it went well.

"It was a bit of a nightmare. He jumped nicely and I got a nice position early on but at halfway he came to life as they put the brakes on.

"I could feel Frankie [Dettori] breathing down my neck and I was wider than I wanted to be turning in but I had to make my move.

Image: A decision on the future of Stradivarius will be made over the coming weeks

"He's so brave and to back up like he's done today is amazing. We'll relive the dream next year again hopefully and he could be a stronger horse."

John Gosden, trainer of Stradivarius, has said it will be at least a week before any decision is made on the future of his staying superstar, who could be set for a career in stud at the end of the season.

The champion stayer has picked up two Group Two victories this season at Doncaster and York, but has been beaten on his last three attempts at Group One level.