British Champions Day: Creative Force wins Champions Sprint as William Buick reduces gap to Oisin Murphy in title race

William Buick kept alive his thin hopes of catching Oisin Murphy in the flat jockeys' title race as Creative Force landed the Champions Sprint at Ascot.

The Charlie Appleby-trained three-year-old was prominent throughout the Group One contest, getting a handy lead from frontrunner Glen Shiel under Hollie Doyle.

Buick cruised past Doyle with a furlong to go, finishing nicely clear of the defending champion, with Minzaal in third and Art Power in fourth.

Buick's win closes the gap in the flat jockeys' championship to just two, with the winner set to be decided at the end of Champions Day on Saturday.

It was a first Group One success for Creative Force, who was back to winning ways for the first time since taking the Group Three Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

Image: Buick started the final day trailing defending champion jockey Oisin Murphy by three

"He really did deserve it," said Buick. "Obviously he won the Jersey [Stakes] here over seven [furlongs] and he goes through that ground which is a big help.

"The race worked out perfectly today. We had a nice draw and I liked the look of it and it worked out how I wanted it to. He was in good form going it but he certainly deserved it and we did think there was a good chance that he would show his best today.

"It was a lot of runners and they all turned up but he travelled into it very smoothly so it was just a case of waiting with him a little bit.

"He stumbled out of the stalls [when sixth in the Sprint Cup at Haydock last time] and the ground was very fast. If you stumble out of the stalls in a six-furlong Group One it's game over but he got himself back into it that day and ran well considering."