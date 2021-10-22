At The Races expert Lewis Tomlinson gives us the lowdown on every horse in Saturday's Vertem Futurity Trophy

At The Races expert Lewis Tomlinson talks us through Saturday's Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Bayside Boy (Roger Varian)

Took the scalp of a 1/3 shot from the Gosden yard on his debut at Newbury and soon proved that was no fluke, only just coming out on the wrong side of a protracted battle with the more experienced Masekela in the Denford Stakes on his second outing.

Caused further bother for Team Gosden when staying on late to beat Reach For The Moon in the Champagne Stakes and fared with credit when third in the Dewhurst last time out. The step up to a mile will suit and he should go well again.

Image: Bayside Boy (yellow cap) beats Reach For The Moon to win Doncaster's Champagne Stakes

Bullet Force (Karl Burke)

Musselburgh maiden winner in late August but has seemingly had his limitations exposed with two defeats in nurseries since. Officially rated 83 and looks to be flying several grades too high in this company.

Hannibal Barca (Brian Meehan)

Made a promising start when third on debut in an Ascot novice behind a couple of rivals with racecourse experience and didn't have to improve much further to score in taking fashion at Salisbury a couple of weeks later.

Much more required to make an impact at the top level here, but he's a nice prospect who will be worth keeping an eye on in the future no matter the result on Saturday.

Imperial Fighter (Andrew Balding)

Already recouped more than the £30,000 he cost as a yearling in three starts this season, winning a Glorious Goodwood maiden on debut before finishing runner-up to Royal Patronage in the Acomb.

Filled the second position again when unlucky to meet a well-above-average rival for the grade in the shape of Coroebus in the Autumn Stakes last time. Merits his place at this level but a more likely each-way proposition than winner, perhaps lacking the raw pace of those above him in the betting.

Image: Luxembourg has been made 8/1 ante-post favourite for the Epsom Derby next year

Luxembourg (Aidan O'Brien)

Overcame greenness to make a winning start to his career at Killarney in the summer and then produced one of the most taking juvenile performances of the season to win the Beresford Stakes next time out.

Luxembourg was ridden quietly in rear by Seamie Heffernan and continued to travel on the bridle when all rivals looked to be hard at work. Once the button was pushed inside the final furlong, Luxembourg quickened impressively and moved clear in a number of strides, eventually putting a margin of near five lengths between himself and the runner-up at the line.

Saratoga Springs, St Nicholas Abbey and Saxon Warrior have all completed the Beresford-Vertem double for the yard and a repeat of Luxembourg's Curragh showing would likely see him add his name to that list.

McTigue (Jim Bolger)

Clearly appreciated the step up to a mile when breaking his duck at the second attempt in a Leopardstown maiden at the start of August.

The form of that race doesn't look particularly special, though, and he'll likely need to take a major step forward to win this for last year's winning yard.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jockey Jason Hart is very excited to get on board Royal Patronage in the Group One Vertem Futurity at Doncaster on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing, and feels Mark Johnston’s two-year-old deserves his place at the top of the market.

Royal Patronage (Mark Johnston)

Bumped into Native Trail at Sandown before breaking his maiden at Epsom in late July. Caused a 25/1 upset in a strong-looking renewal of the Acomb Stakes before following that with a remarkable victory over Coroebus in the Royal Lodge, able to reel in the leader's substantial advantage inside the final furlong.

Perhaps beneficial of race circumstances on that occasion, but he's building quite a list of impressive scalps to have claimed and this two-time Group winner should be in contention.

Sissoko (Donnacha O'Brien)

Made his debut less than a month ago, finishing sixth in a fifteen-runner affair at the Curragh. Made striking progress to win over nine furlongs on his next start, stringing the field out to win by six lengths.

Drops in trip for another quick turnaround here, but he's a smashing middle-distance prospect for next season and makes most appeal of the stepping into Group company in this.

Lewis' big race verdict

By Aidan O'Brien's usual standards, his raids across the Irish Sea have been less fruitful this season than one would usually expect, but LUXEMBOURG was so impressive at the Curragh through every stage of the race that, with the promise of more to come, it makes it hard to see past him here.

He's not much of a backable price to do so, but justifiably has looked right out of the top drawer in two starts to date and he should cement his position as favourite for the 2022 Derby.

The biggest threat could come from Bayside Boy, whose strong form over seven furlongs looks as if it will be improved over a mile, while Royal Patronage, who arguably has stronger raw form than the favourite, should complete the top three.