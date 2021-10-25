Jockey Josh Moore still awaiting back surgery after fall at Plumpton last week

Moore suffered the injury on Botox Has in a novice chase at Plumpton; he was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton whilst waiting for surgery that has been cancelled on four occasions; he has enjoyed big race success on Ar Mad on Traffic Fluide

By Conor Stroud

Monday 25 October 2021 12:14, UK

Traffic Fluide ridden by Josh Moore
Image: Traffic Fluide ridden by Josh Moore

Grade One-winning jockey Josh Moore is still awaiting surgery on a fractured back a week after sustaining the injury in a fall at Plumpton.

Moore has been at Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton since last Monday after a fall on five-year-old Botox Has, who was having his first run over the larger obstacles.

He was sent over the head of the horse and was briefly unconscious before being taken to hospital, where he has remained since with broken ribs and a fractured vertebra.

Hayley Moore, sister of Josh and Sky Sports Racing pundit, tweeted on Sunday evening that Josh still hasn't had his operation needed to stabilise the fracture of his vertebra.

She added that 'he has been hoping since Tuesday that it could've been done. The NHS is worryingly slow.'

Trending

Ar Mad ridden by Josh Moore clears the last fence before going on to win The Racing Post Henry VIII Novices&#39; Chase at Sandown
Image: Ar Mad ridden by Josh Moore clears the last fence before going on to win The Racing Post Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown

The Injured Jockeys Fund has since released a statement, citing the backlog in treatment is in part down to pressures on the NHS caused by COVID-19.

"It is hoped that Josh will undergo surgery in the next 48 hours.

Also See:

"Josh remains in the Royal Sussex County Hospital; options for private treatment have been explored but owing to the nature of his injury and the specifics of the proposed surgical procedure the Consultant in charge has advised that care should remain in the NHS.

"The current COVID-related pressures on the NHS have meant that treatment has been delayed, however he continues to receive excellent care.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

"The family are being supported at this difficult time."

Moore has previously ridden the likes of Ar Mad to Grade One victory in the 2015 Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown, and also enjoyed Sodexo Gold Cup success on Traffic Fluide at Ascot in 2018.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema