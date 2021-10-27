Josh Moore: Jockey recovering well from operation on fractured vertebra and broken ribs after Plumpton fall

Josh Moore suffered the injury on Botox Has in a novice chase at Plumpton; he was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton whilst waiting for surgery that was cancelled on four occasions before taking place on Tuesday

Wednesday 27 October 2021 11:37, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Trainer Gary Moore provided an update on son Josh, who has had an operation on his fractured vertebrae suffered in a fall at Plumpton last week

Jockey Josh Moore is "sore" but in good form as he begins his recovery from an operation on a fractured back.

Moore suffered the injury, along with broken ribs, when falling from Botox Has at Plumpton on October 18.

After waiting just over a week for surgery to stablise the fracture, which Moore's family had described as "worringly slow", the Grade One-winning rider finally underwent his operation on Tuesday.

Gary Moore, Josh's father and Grade One-winning trainer, told Sky Sports Racing: "Josh is good. I spoke to him this morning [Wednesday] and he's very sore, as you'd expect, but I think the surgeon was quite happy with the way it went."

Asked when the jockey might be back riding, Moore said: "I don't honestly know. Jamie [Josh's brother] did exactly the same thing and he was back in 12 weeks so I'd guess Josh will be in and around the same amount of time."

Also See:

Trending

Moore has previously ridden the likes of Ar Mad to Grade One victory in the 2015 Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown, and also enjoyed Sodexo Gold Cup success on Traffic Fluide at Ascot in 2018.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema