Matt Griffiths was involved in a car crash near Exford on Sunday, October 3; jockey remains in "stable condition" in Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton but long-term prognosis delayed due to a brain injury

Matt Griffiths: Jockey remains in 'stable condition' after suffering brain injury in car accident three weeks ago

Jockey Matt Griffiths is receiving treatment in hospital in Taunton after a car accident earlier this month

Jockey Matt Griffiths remains in a "stable condition" in hospital after suffering a brain injury in a car accident three weeks ago.

The Grade One-winning rider was travelling along a road near Exford, a village on Exmoor, when the crash happened on Sunday, October 3.

He was taken to a hospital in Bristol for treatment, where his initial condition was described as 'stable but critical', and has since been moved to the Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton.

In a statement, issued via the Injured Jockeys' Fund (IJF) on Wednesday, Griffiths' mother Christine said: "Matt remains in a stable condition.

"We think he is now able to recognize close family members, but doctors are not yet sure of Matt's long-term prognosis due to a brain injury.

"We have received so many messages of support and really are extremely grateful to everyone who has contacted us."

The IJF statement added that Griffiths is not yet able to receive visitors.

Griffiths partnered Dashel Drasher to success in the Grade One Ascot Chase in February for trainer Jeremy Scott, who has been his biggest supporter. It was the culmination of a three-race winning streak at Ascot for the pair, who beat Master Tommytucker by two lengths.