Bateaux London Gold Cup: Larry lands Ascot feature as Gary and Jamie Moore enjoy double on the day

Father and son duo Gary and Jamie Moore teamed up for a double on the day at Ascot as Larry landed the Bateaux London Gold Cup.

Winning for the first time since April 2019, the eight-year-old, trained by Gary and ridden by Jamie, reeled in long-time leader Glen Forsa and held off the challenge of Checkitout in second and last year's winner Regal Encore.

It was a dramatic renewal of the Ascot feature as second and third favourites Jerrysback and Johnbb both fell early and shortly after market leader Vinndication was pulled up.

Glen Forsa, making his first start for new trainer Charlie Longsdon, shot 40 lengths clear of the field as jockey Gavin Sheehan attempted an unlikely run from the front.

Having eventually tired turning into the final straight, his rivals cruised past, with Larry the first to clear the second last obstacle and showing a good heart to win on his second start of the season.

Jamie Moore told Sky Sports Racing: "I was trying to conserve energy early before making my move and it all worked out well for him from two out.

"Gavin [Sheehan] is very good from the front and I was just hoping. When you're at the back you need the whole field to take you to the one in front and luckily they did."

Moore proud of 'brave' Nassalam

The Moore team won a thrilling opener, the Ascot Underwriting Chase, as Nassalam beat Paul Nicholls' Solo in a photo finish.

Having veered left at a few of his fences, the four-year-old needed a fine jump at the last under jockey Jamie Moore to get in front and just held off Lorcan Williams on Paul Nicholls' Solo as the pair appeared to hit the line together.

Gary Moore told Sky Sports Racing: "I won't be in a rush to go right-handed again because he has given so much ground away today.

"He's a brave horse because he made a mistake at the first ditch he saw and he could have easily thrown in the towel then but he stuck it out."

Nicholls and Williams had their revenge later on the card as Kandoo Kid caught Moore's 2/1 favourite Shallwehaveonemore just before the line in the Stella Artois Novices' Hurdle.

Glory soars to victory again

Betfair Hurdle victor Soaring Glory made a winning return to the track, coming strongly around the outside to beat Leoncavallo and favourite Boothill in the Listed Bateaux London Handicap Hurdle.

Jonjo O'Neill's six-year-old was last seen finishing down the field in fifth in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

O'Neill told Sky Sports Racing: "He's come in this year and really filled his frame, he's a much stronger horse now. He's travelled nicely there and jumped well so hopefully it's onwards and upwards."

On future plans for Soaring Glory, O'Neill said: "That remains to be seen. We'll probably go for the Gerry Feilden [at Newbury] if he's okay tomorrow. Hopefully he can keep going up the grades.

"We were thinking about going chasing but we thought he was on a workable mark so I'd say we'll stick to hurdles at the moment and see how far we go."

Bridget Andrews and Amoola Gold produced a remarkable repeat of last year's dramatic finish to the Listed Byrne Group Handicap Chase, coming incredibly late to deny Monsieur Lecoq - as the pair had done in the 2020 edition to beat Ibleo.