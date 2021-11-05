Hollie Doyle blog: Sky Sports Racing ambassador heads to Doncaster with a score to settle on final day of Turf season

Hollie Doyle heads to Doncaster for six rides on the final day of the Turf season, including bottom weight Farhan in the Virgin Bet November Handicap, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Hoping to end Turf season in style

I have got a score to settle on bottom weight FARHAN in the final big handicap of the Turf season, the Virgin Bet November Handicap (2.40) at Doncaster on Saturday.

Back in May, I was beaten by just a nose on him in a Salisbury handicap. Another stride and his head would have been in front that day, so it would be nice to go one better in such an important race.

John Butler's three-year-old has been second three times in a row since then but has done little wrong in defeat, including last time when chasing home Godolphin's Siskany in the valuable Old Rowley Cup at Newmarket.

My draw in stall 17 could have been better but we will have plenty of time to work our way into the race on such a nice big galloping track where a good strong tempo looks assured.

Image: Farhan has finished second on his last three starts for trainer John Butler

Conditions ideal for Punchbowl

The forecast soft ground at Town Moor will be ideal for consistent sprinter PUNCHBOWL FLYER, who can out-run his odds in the Listed Virgin Bet Wentworth Stakes (2.05).

Eve Johnson Houghton's gelding is drawn well near the stands rail in stall 15 and deserves to achieve some Black Type after such a successful season that has included three handicap wins.

He would have preferred a bit more cut in the ground when chasing a strong pace in the Coral Sprint Trophy at York last time, but is capable of a better performance even in this grade off a solid rating of 101.

Image: Punchbowl Flyer has won three times this year for trainer Eve Johnson Houghton

Ground the challenge for Scarlet

TRUE SCARLET has given her connections a great deal of fun this year and puts her progress to the test in the 10-furlong Listed EBF Gillies Fillies' Stakes (12.55).

Ed Walker's filly proved her aptitude on a galloping track by winning handicaps over this trip at Newbury, Nottingham and Haydock Park but faces a different kind of challenge on ground that might be softer than ideal.

A daughter of Make Believe, she is better off at the weights than many and a bold show here will enhance her prospects of realising a big price if she fulfils her entry in the December Mares' sales.

Hong Kong import should be sharper for run

Caracristi has run two solid races since joining Philip Kirby's team and gets into the opening Virgin Bet Nursery Handicap (11.50) off a light weight. She will have to improve on what she has shown so far but handles give in the ground and shouldn't mind the drop back in trip on a track like this.

Ed Walker's Hafeet Alain is an interesting mount in the Virgin Bet Handicap (1.25). He returned from a spell in Hong Kong to run respectably over this course and distance two weeks ago.

Image: Doyle teams up with three of Ed Walker's horses at Doncaster on Saturday

Prior to joining Doug Whyte, he won twice on soft ground for Adrian Nicholls so conditions should be to his liking and he's entitled to have come on considerably for that first run in almost a year.

I am also looking forward to teaming up with Ed (Walker) in the Virgin Bet Cock O'The North EBF Maiden Stakes (3.10) on King Alfred. He improved on his debut to post a lovely run over six-and-a-half furlongs in heavy ground at Newbury last time - form that puts him in with a live chance.

I'd 'Love' to see O'Brien filly bounce back

Aidan O'Brien's wonderful filly LOVE is one of my favourite horses so no one would be more delighted than me to see her win the Grade One Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf (8.59) at Del Mar on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Racing.

I genuinely believe she has the tools to win this. She won't mind the fast ground, should stay the 11-furlong trip strongly and her draw in stall six should give Ryan Moore every opportunity to add to her win in the Group One Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Image: Doyle will be cheering on Aidan O'Brien's Love in the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing

Yibir is improving with every run and can round off what could be an unforgettable night for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin in the Grade One Breeders' Cup Turf (11.40). I don't feel his wide draw in stall 10 is such a curse - it's better to have racing room than get trapped in a pocket around that sharp track.

He was so impressive in the Great Voltigeur at York and couldn't have had a better dress rehearsal when following up over this trip on firm ground in the valuable Jockey Club Derby Invitational at Belmont last time.

I also have great respect for Dermot Weld's filly Tarnawa, who is posted even wider. She brings top notch form to the race after finishing second in the Arc and wasn't beaten far by St Mark's Basilica in the Irish Champion Stakes, but Yibir is on such a roll right now and can crown another great year for Charlie and the team.

Space Blues can set the tone for the boys in blue in the Breeders' Cup Mile (10.20). He ploughed through heavy ground to win the Group One Prix de la Foret in France but is a versatile horse who was just as potent on fast ground in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

On the March in Kempton feature

It was a thrill to don the Godolphin silks myself this week when MARCHING ARMY won the London Middle Distance Series Final at Kempton for Saeed Bin Suroor.

I was really grateful to Saeed for keeping me on the improving three-year-old after winning a qualifier on him at Kempton in September.

He's a lovely big horse who will probably appreciate further in time and may now be off to Dubai for what could be a successful winter at the Carnival.

Hollie Doyle was talking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.