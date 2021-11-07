Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey Jack Kennedy suffers suspected broken arm in Navan fall

Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning rider Jack Kennedy suffered a suspected broken arm in a fall at Navan.

Kennedy went to hospital for X-rays after Wide Receiver fell two out in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners' Chase on Sunday.

It is the latest in a succession of injuries Kennedy has suffered throughout his career, in which he has nonetheless won many of the top races on either side of the Irish Sea - including this year's Gold Cup on Minella Indo.

Image: Kennedy wins the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Minella Indo

Wide Receiver, who was disputing the lead when falling, suffered a fatal injury.

Gordon Elliott, for whom Kennedy rides as stable jockey, said: "Unfortunately it looks like Jack has broken his arm again.

"He's on his way to Blanchardstown (Connolly Hospital) with a suspected broken arm. He's very sore and upset, so my heart goes out to him.

Image: Trainer Henry de Bromhead walks back in with Kennedy after the fall of Envoi Allen at Cheltenham in March

"Jack is an incredible talent, and we're behind him 100 per cent. All these good horses will be here for him when he comes back. Whenever Jack makes it back, we'll be here for him - and so will all the horses.

"Jack is a brilliant lad, such a hard worker and a great rider, and I'll be telling him that all these nice horses will be here for him when he gets back."