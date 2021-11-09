My Mate Mozzie: Gavin Cromwell aiming at Royal Bond test at Fairyhouse next after impressive Navan victory

My Mate Mozzie will head for the baroneracing.com Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse following his striking display at Navan on Sunday.

After impressing at last season's Punchestown Festival, Gavin Cromwell's charge returned to County Kildare to make a winning hurdling debut last month.

The five-year-old faced a step up in class for the Grade Three For Auction Novice Hurdle, but put his rivals to the sword with a 10-length success.

Cromwell admits his tendency to jump right is a concern with the long-term future in mind, but it is unlikely to be an issue on a right-handed track like Fairyhouse, where he will bid for Grade One glory on November 28.

"He did it well, (but) I suppose it was a little bit disappointing that he jumped out to his right so much," said the trainer.

"It wasn't something that I expected of him and I suppose it was one of those things we weren't really going to see until we went in that direction.

Image: My Mate Mozzie clear the last hurdle at Navan ahead of Chemical Energy

"Going forward on left-handed tracks, it's not the perfect way to do things, but apart from that he jumps very well, he travels and he stays well, so he's a nice horse to go forward with.

"The Royal Bond in Fairyhouse is definitely the target. We're probably going to have to go left-handed again if we're good enough to, but we'll go to the Royal Bond first and see how we go."

Another promising horse Cromwell trains for My Mate Mozzie's owners Alymer Stud is Letsbeclearaboutit, who won three bumpers last season and was runner-up behind the top-class pair of Sir Gerhard and Kilcruit on his other two starts. However, his jumping introduction is on hold.

"He's had a bit of setback, so you won't see him until after Christmas," Cromwell added. "Hopefully we'll have him back for the second half of the season."