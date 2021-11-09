Cheltenham November meeting: Tiger Roll pencilled in for reappearance as connections asses Grand National return

Tiger Roll could bid for a Grand National hat-trick this season after defending his cross country title at the Cheltenham Festival in March; Gigginstown runner entered at Cheltenham's November meeting on Sunday

Tuesday 9 November 2021 10:34, UK

Six horses previously trained by Elliott won at this year&#39;s Cheltenham Festival, including two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll
Image: Tiger Roll is being aimed again at the Cross Country Chase in March having won the race in 2018, 2019 and 2021

Tiger Roll could return to action at Cheltenham on Sunday before he takes aim at a cross country title defence and possible tilt at a third Grand National.

The gelding won the famous Aintree steeplechase in 2018 and 2019 but his attempt to match the great Red Rum with a treble in the race was thwarted in 2020 when the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aintree were able to host the fixture this spring, but the British Horseracing Authority handicapper Martin Greenwood and the horse's connections could not agree over his rating of 166 - a mark that would have seen him shoulder 11st 9lb.

Churchill Stakes live on Sky Sports

Churchill Stakes live on Sky Sports

Watch the Churchill Stakes and Golden Rose Stakes at Lingfield live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday from 12.10pm

As a result, Tiger Roll was omitted from the final line-up after owners Gigginstown House Stud withdrew his entry, stating that the handicapper's assessment of their horse was "unfair".

The bay gelding went on to display much of his old vim when taking the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, but his performance in the Grade One Betway Bowl at Aintree saw him beaten 92 lengths in what was his most recent racecourse appearance.

Trending

Tiger Roll is now entered in the Grade Three Jewson Click And Collect Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on Sunday, after which he will ultimately be aimed towards a defence of his cross country crown in March.

Davy Russell (right) and Gordon Elliott celebrate after winning the 2018 Grand National with Tiger Roll
Image: Jockey Davy Russell (right) and trainer Gordon Elliott celebrate after winning the 2018 Grand National with Tiger Roll

"He's got the entry, I haven't spoken to Gordon (Elliott, trainer) yet, but I think the plan is to run him," Eddie O'Leary, racing manager to his brother Michael's Gigginstown House Stud told the Telegraph.

Also See:

"Hopefully he'll go for the cross country at Cheltenham and then we'll see how the handicapper is with the National, his aim is the cross country and after that, we'll see.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

"It'll depend on the English handicapper. The Irish handicapper has him at 155 but they won't accept it in England, they won't budge.

"Even the Irish handicapper has dropped him 7lb since he won at Cheltenham, but your man won't budge, so the aim is the cross country at Cheltenham again."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema