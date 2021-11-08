Ladbrokes Trophy: Kitty's Light set for Newbury test as Christian Williams aims Waiting Patiently at Betfair Chase

Kitty's Light second in Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby and set for Newbury gallop ahead of Ladbrokes Trophy later this month; Waiting Patiently "all systems go" for Betfair Chase at Haydock; Cap Du Nord aimed at Becher Chase

Monday 8 November 2021 15:13, UK

Kitty&#39;s Light and Potterman battle it out at Sandown in the bet365 Gold Cup
Image: Kitty's Light (nearside) and Potterman battle it out at Sandown in the bet365 Gold Cup

Charlie Hall runner-up Kitty's Light will bid to go one better in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury.

The Christian Williams-trained five-year-old has finished second on his last three starts - also going down narrowly in last season's bet365 Gold Cup and on his return at Chepstow last month.

Kitty's Light was best of the rest behind Fusil Raffles on his latest appearance at Wetherby and Williams is excited about his chances in Newbury's prestigious handicap chase on November 27.

"He's going for the Ladbrokes Trophy and we'll probably give him a gallop round there on the gallops morning on the 16th," said the Welsh trainer.

"He's been in great form since Wetherby. I think the ground was a bit dead for him there - he didn't really enjoy the ground.

"He's only a five-year-old and we still think he's going to improve with each run, so we're looking forward to Newbury, where the big, long straight should suit him."

Waiting Patiently, right, is set to make his first start for Christian Williams in the Betfair Chase
Image: Waiting Patiently, right, is set to make his first start for Christian Williams in the Betfair Chase

Williams also provided a positive update on Waiting Patiently, who is set to make his debut for the yard in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday week.

Formerly trained by Ruth Jefferson, the 10-year-old has not managed a victory since landing the 2018 Ascot Chase, but is reported to be firing on all cylinders at present.

Williams added: "It's all systems go [for Haydock].

"We've had a great run with him and we can't wait to run him - it's a shame the race wasn't this week."

Cap Du Nord
Image: Cap Du Nord pleased Williams with his fourth-placed finish at Wincanton on Saturday

Cap Du Nord, meanwhile, is being prepared to tackle the Grand National fences in next month's Becher Chase, after finishing fourth in the Badger Beer at Wincanton on Saturday.

"I was pleased with his run on Saturday. The ground was a little bit tight for him and we think the National course will suit him," said Williams.

"Hopefully there's a bit of cut in the ground for the Becher. We're looking forward to it."

