Lingfield preview: Felix in 'good form' for Marco Botti; Good Effort set for return to Dubai

Marco Botti has described Felix as "in good form" ahead of his return to Lingfield for the Listed Churchill Stakes on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The five-year-old beat the likes of Bangkok last season and managed an excellent third at Meydan in the Dubai Turf behind Lord North, before his form tailed off towards the summer.

With that in mind, trainer Botti has freshened him up with the prospect of another successful winter campaign.

"He's in good form," Botti said. "We decided to give him a break after the Listed race at Newbury to freshen him up.

"His runs at Ascot and Newbury were slightly below his best so maybe his run in Dubai took a bit out of him.

"So we turned him out for four or five weeks and he's came back and seems to retain all the enthusiasm and he's training well.

"The plan was to train him for the back end of the season like last year."

Felix faces a high-quality field of 10, including Group One winner Pyledriver and Winter Derby winner Dubai Warrior, who has since moved from John & Thady Gosden to the David Loughnane yard.

"He seems to handle the All-Weather quite well so we gave him a couple of runs and then he went to Dubai for the Dubai Turf and that was a tough race for him," Botti added.

"He ran a big race finishing third so we ran him back at Royal Ascot when he was sixth, not beaten that far and he didn't disgrace himself.

"Sometimes he can be a little slow away so tracks like Lingfield are a bit sharp so that can be a disadvantage.

"Last year we could've gone to the All-Weather Final or Dubai but we went to Dubai and came third for some great prize money.

"Oisin Murphy gave him a great ride. Kept him out the back and stayed on really well. It was his best race to date."

Good Effort could return to Dubai

In the Listed Golden Rose Stakes, Good Effort is the expected market leader for Ismail Mohammed, who guided the six-year-old to victory at Deauville in August.

However, his usual rider Ray Dawson will not take the ride as he is in Dubai, with Jim Crowley instead taking over this weekend.

"Ray Dawson is in Dubai so Jim is doing very well for us and he's the best jockey," said Mohammed.

"He came second in a Group Three and we want to take him back to Dubai and the owner would like to run him there as well.

"He is my baby! He was a young yearling with us, so he's been with us for five years. He's improving every day."