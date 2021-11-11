Chilli Filli grinds out third Listed victory in Bud Booth Mares' Chase at Market Rasen

Chilli Filli landed a third Listed prize at Market Rasen as she battled to victory in the Bud Booth Mares’ Chase for Richard Patrick and Henry Daly.
The complexion of the race changed when front-runner Casablanca Mix fell at the second-last fence for Nico de Boinville and Nicky Henderson, leaving Chilli Filli ahead at the last.
She was pressured all the way up the run-in by Midnight Referendum and Tom Cannon, who could not quite get past the eight-year-old mare, going down by a length-and-a-half at the finish.
- St Mark's Basilica named Cartier Horse of the Year
- Bubble wrap comes off as My Drogo is unleashed at Cheltenham
Fighting Fifth live on Sky Sports
Watch Fighting Fifth day at Newcastle on Saturday, November 27 from 11.45am live on Sky Sports Racing
Organdi stayed on to finish third, ahead of Momella for Sean Bowen and Harry Fry.
Earlier on the card, Peejaybee was an exciting winner of the opening maiden hurdle, pulling clear to win by over three lengths for James Bowen and Richard Spencer, remaining unbeaten in the process.
Trending
- Gerrard appointed Aston Villa boss
- PL reveals 2022/23 season dates to fit around Qatar World Cup
- Who could replace Gerrard at Rangers?
- What is in Gerrard's in-tray at Aston Villa?
- Off Script: Inside Liverpool's transfers with Carra
- Mercedes hope to 'break pattern' as Brazil offers Sprint chance
- Why choose Dinamo Zagreb over Barcelona?
- AJ-Usyk location talks open door to Fury-Whyte
- FREE STREAM: Pelican Women's Championship LIVE!
- How Spurs nearly signed Smith Rowe before Arsenal rise
Former St Leger third Raymond Tusk was disappointing, failing to quicken over the final two hurdles and finished well-beaten in sixth.
In the following mares' maiden hurdle, Moonamacaroona was turned over in remarkable fashion, having traded at 1.01 in running to land the race before being collared close to the line by Jedd O'Keefe's Fairfield Ferrata.
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
The winner was headed between the final two hurdles and looked certain to have to settle for second, but managed to rally and get back up ahead of the slowing Moonamacaroona.