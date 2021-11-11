Chilli Filli grinds out third Listed victory in Bud Booth Mares' Chase at Market Rasen

Chilli Filli landed a third Listed prize at Market Rasen as she battled to victory in the Bud Booth Mares’ Chase for Richard Patrick and Henry Daly.

The complexion of the race changed when front-runner Casablanca Mix fell at the second-last fence for Nico de Boinville and Nicky Henderson, leaving Chilli Filli ahead at the last.

She was pressured all the way up the run-in by Midnight Referendum and Tom Cannon, who could not quite get past the eight-year-old mare, going down by a length-and-a-half at the finish.

Organdi stayed on to finish third, ahead of Momella for Sean Bowen and Harry Fry.

Earlier on the card, Peejaybee was an exciting winner of the opening maiden hurdle, pulling clear to win by over three lengths for James Bowen and Richard Spencer, remaining unbeaten in the process.

Image: Alan King-trained horses finished second in two races at Market Rasen on Thursday

Former St Leger third Raymond Tusk was disappointing, failing to quicken over the final two hurdles and finished well-beaten in sixth.

In the following mares' maiden hurdle, Moonamacaroona was turned over in remarkable fashion, having traded at 1.01 in running to land the race before being collared close to the line by Jedd O'Keefe's Fairfield Ferrata.

The winner was headed between the final two hurdles and looked certain to have to settle for second, but managed to rally and get back up ahead of the slowing Moonamacaroona.