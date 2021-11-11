Grand National on the agenda for Mount Ida after comfortable Clonmel victory

Mount Ida is to be aimed at the Randox Grand National following a winning reappearance in the T.A. Morris Memorial Irish EBF Mares Chase at Clonmel.
Trained by Gordon Elliott, the seven-year-old was one of the more remarkable Cheltenham Festival winners in recent years when coming out on top in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup in March.
In danger of being tailed off in the early stages and jumping markedly out to her right, costing her more ground, Jack Kennedy eventually worked his way into the race and she went on to win easily.
There were no such dramas on this occasion for Davy Russell. Sent off the 6-5 favourite, Mount Ida cruised round and after taking up the running fully half a mile out, the only moment of worry came with an awkward jump at the last.
But there was enough left in the tank to enable her to come home six-and-a-half lengths clear of Scarlet And Dove.
"She did it really well and Davy is delighted with her. It is obviously her first appearance this season, but you couldn't be happier and the main aim is the Grand National," said Elliott's assistant, Lisa O'Neill.
"She got a bit of a fright in the Kim Muir early on, but showed the talent she had with the way she won so decisively in the end.
"It was a nice performance today and great for the KTDA Syndicate who are fantastic people to have in the yard and have some great ammunition for the winter."
