Coole Cody set for Caspian Caviar Gold Cup test at Cheltenham after weekend fall

Coole Cody could return to Cheltenham for the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup next month after emerging unscathed from his fall on Saturday.
The Evan Williams-trained gelding was leading the field when he came down at the second-last fence in his bid to register back-to-back victories in the Paddy Power Gold Cup.
That valuable handicap chase is run over the Old Course, which Williams believes Coole Cody prefers, while the Caspian Caviar is on the New Course.
The 10-year-old was sixth in that race in 2020 and it will come under consideration again.
"Everything is grand, all sound. He was running a great race - win, lose or draw," said Williams.
"We'll see how he is, how he gets over things and go from there. He likes Cheltenham, but he's better on that Old Course really.
"That was his big day. OK, it didn't come off, but we live to fight another day and there are plenty of places for him to go.
"The Caspian Caviar is over the other track, but he'll probably have an entry for it. We may well end up there. We'll see how it all pans out."