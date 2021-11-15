1965 Chase: Ascot specialist Dashel Drasher back for more as Gordon Elliott includes Tiger Roll in entries

Ascot specialist Dashel Drasher heads 11 horses confirmed at the five-day stage for the Grade Two Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Jeremy Scott's stable star has not raced since completing his treble there last season in the Grade One Betfair Ascot Chase over the two-miles and five furlongs in February.

Dashel Drasher is unbeaten in four starts at the Berkshire track, having won a novice hurdle there in February 2019.

He will be ridden by Rex Dingle with regular jockey partner Matt Griffiths recovering from a brain injury following a car accident last month.

Dashel Drasher could face some old rivals, including Paul Nicholls' Master Tommytucker, who was runner-up in the Ascot Chase.

Image: Entries for the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at Ascot on Saturday

Also in the mix are Olly Murphy's Itchy Feet and Dan Skelton's Bennys King, who were second in the other two races Dashel Drasher won at Ascot last term.

A quality group includes 2019 Tingle Creek victor Defi Du Seuil from the Philip Hobbs yard and Colin Tizzard's Lostintranslation, winner of the Betfair Chase at Haydock in 2019.

Image: Itchy Feet was second behind Allmankind on his seasonal reappearance at Aintree last month

Gordon Elliott has put in his dual Grand National hero Tiger Roll, while Willie Mullins' Franco De Port is a second Irish-trained possible. Cepage, Espoir De Romay and Pistol Whipped make up the list of contenders.

