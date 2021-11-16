1965 Chase: Joe Tizzard weighing up Ascot run for stable star Lostintranslation

Joe Tizzard has highlighted this weekend’s Grade Two Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at Ascot – live on Sky Sports Racing – as a potential option for stable star Lostintranslation.

The nine-year-old had a disappointing campaign last season, failing to finish within 25 lengths of the winner in his four runs, and was pulled up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the King George VI Chase at Kempton.

However, with the yard looking to be heading back in the right direction, assistant trainer Joe Tizzard suggested that the 2019 Betfair Chase winner is back in form and could line up at Ascot this weekend.

Image: Joe Tizzard believes Lostintranslation is "back to somewhere near his best now"

"We're really pleased with him," he said. "His jumping has been very good at home which is always a standout thing of his. He's been standing off outside the wings and loving every second of it. I think he's back.

"He's entered at Ascot on Saturday but the original plan was the Many Clouds Chase, so we'll get today out of the way and then have a chat with the owners to weigh up which one is going to be the best option for him.

"He's rated 160, so they are not easy options but when he was third in the Gold Cup we thought we had a horse that was capable of winning it.

"Last year didn't work out for him but we think he's back to somewhere near his best now. He's a happy horse at the moment, so we're excited about getting him back on track and back to where he was.

"The brilliant thing about today [Newbury Gallops Morning] is he can have a gallop round and it will be a good experience on a racecourse, rather than be put under too much pressure. He's enjoyed today and looked happy with his ears pricked."

Image: Paul Nicholls says Master Tommytucker has "got a real chance" this weekend

Another potential runner this weekend is Master Tommytucker for Paul Nicholls, who made a reasonable seasonal reappearance when fifth in the Grade Two bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby last month.

According to the champion trainer, dropping back in trip and going back over the larger obstacles should give him a good chance of landing a second Grade Two after victory in the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton last season.

"He always needs a run," Nicholls said. "He ran at Newton Abbot last year and was a bit fresh and free and it was much the same [at Wetherby].

"He was never going to finish three miles, he was too keen over the first mile-and-a-half. That will have blown the cobwebs away and he's done loads of work since.

Image: Dashel Drasher and Master Tommytucker battle it out at Ascot

"The hurdle run will have sharpened up his jumping. I don't see it as such a problem now, he knows what he's doing.

"The two-mile-and-five trip on Saturday suits him very well and I'd like to think he's got a real chance."

Jockey Harry Cobden added that he too was impressed with the reappearance of Master Tommytucker, with a big run expected back in trip on Saturday.

"Although he didn't finish in the front four at Wetherby I was very pleased with him," Cobden said. "I don't think he quite gets three miles.

"He was still a little bit keen, but he galloped to the line and Ascot should suit him.

"His jumping has certainly improved a lot in the last 12 months so he'll be going there with a good chance."