Rehearsal Chase: Aye Right holds off late Good Boy Bobby challenge to win at snowy Newcastle for Harriet Graham

Aye Right just held off a late challenge from Good Boy Bobby to take the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle on Saturday.

Carrying top weight, following Nuts Well's withdrawal due to travel issues, Harriet Graham's eight-year-old produced an extremely brave front-running display under jockey Callum Bewley in snowy and windy conditions at Gosforth Park.

A slow leap at the final fence over the two-mile-and-seven-furlong trip looked to have given Nigel Twiston-Davies' 9/2 favourite Good Boy Bobby the chance for one final attack, but the line came just in time for Aye Right, winning for the first time since January 2020.

Dingo Dollar was a distant third ahead of Cool Mix and The Ferry Master.

Graham said: "It wasn't the easiest trip to get here. We left early and we needed all the time we had.

"It was an excellent result in a snowstorm, but who cares? He deserved to be in front this time, he really did. Callum rode him brilliantly and thanks to the owners and everybody involved - it's just brilliant. I'm really made up."

Winning jockey Bewley told Sky Sports Racing: "The way my luck has been over the last two year in photo finishes, I half doubted it, but it means a lot.

"It means a lot to get back on the horse and for him to do that today was good.

"He jumped well and the last was the only one he missed. Usually it wouldn't bother him but he tried to put himself right. I can't knock him, he's done nothing wrong."

Image: Good Boy Bobby (green, in second) gives chase to Aye Right at Newcastle

Paddy Power make Aye Right a 50/1 shot for the Grand National in the spring, but Graham is in no rush to decide whether he will line up for the Aintree spectacular.

"We need to discuss it with the owners," she added. "We've got the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster on our radar - he was second in that last season. He'll possibly go there, but let's see how he is."

A heavy snowstorm engulfed the track just before the first race but conditions failed to put off favourite Too Friendly, taking the class two Introductory Juvenile Hurdle for trainer Dan Skelton and jockey Bridget Andrews.

Image: Mr Glass wins The French Furze Novices' Hurdle in the snow at Newcastle

After some brief respite with the weather, the snow returned for race three as Paul Nicholls' exciting youngster Mr Glass continued a good day for favourite backers to take 'The French Furze' Novices' Hurdle.

The 5/6 chance travelled powerfully but had to be asked a few questions by rider Sean Bowen to put the race to bed, beating Loughderg Rocco and Marble Sands.

Speaking from Newbury, Nicholls' assistant Harry Derham said: "Mr Glass is a smashing horse - he's next season's chaser.

"I don't think he will have a busy year. He is learning loads and as you can see, he is very green.

"I suspect he will run somewhere after Christmas in a nice, staying novice hurdle."