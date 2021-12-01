Champ to sidestep Many Clouds engagement in favour of potential Ascot Long Walk Hurdle run

Champ will not run in the Unibet Many Clouds Chase at Aintree this weekend, with trainer Nicky Henderson targeting the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.
The Nicky Henderson-trained nine-year-old has not been seen since pulling up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March on what was just his second run of the season.
Champ held an entry in this weekend's Grade Two in Liverpool, but Henderson would rather wait until there is appreciably more cut in the ground.
- Jockey Robbie Dunne admits violent or improper manner charge
- Gibbons' breath smelled of alcohol, says Crowley
"He's going to pass this one. He'll school again tomorrow. He's difficult to place. We thought about the Many Clouds, but we're going to leave that one alone for now," Henderson told Nick Luck's Daily Podcast.
"He's one that has a bit to find yet and probably wants some easier ground as well. Funnily enough we've been on the grass for the first time this season today. He wants an easier surface and he's got a bit to do.
Trending
- Medical emergencies at Watford and Southampton
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Will Rangnick eye January recruits?
- 'Eubank felt something strange was going on'
- Gabriel fought off robbers armed with baseball bat
- WTA suspends tournaments in China over Peng Shuai case
- Watch PL highlights for free on Sky Sports
- Who will win the Premier League title?
- Carrick: No drama over dropping Ronaldo
- World Championship schedule: Price headlines opening night
- Dunne 'opened towel' to Frost in changing room, BHA panel told
"We put him in the Long Walk Hurdle which is going to be interesting because Buzz is going there, On The Blind Side is almost certainly going there. It is possible, but as you saw in the Gold Cup we've got to get his jumping right.
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
"When he schools tomorrow we'll decide which route to take.
"He had significant surgery on his back, it's not serious but it was significant. We're finding it more and more common because it's easily detectable but the surgery is relatively simple."