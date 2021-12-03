Bryony Frost booked by Willie Mullins to ride Franco De Post in star-studded John Durkan at Punchestown

Allaho, Envoi Allen and Grand National winner Minella Times all meet in classy field of ten for John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase on Sunday; Bryony Frost to ride Franco De Port for Willie Mullins

Friday 3 December 2021 11:57, UK

Bryony Frost
Image: Bryony Frost will ride Willie Mullins' Franco De Port in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase on Sunday

Bryony Frost will have a ride for Willie Mullins on Sunday as the champion trainer prepares a seven-strong team for the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase.

Mullins has saddled a joint-record seven previous winners of the Grade One contest and appears intent on adding to his tally this weekend.

Allaho, so brilliant when winning the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, appears the Mullins first string, with the trainer's son Patrick coming in for the ride.

Welsh National Trial live on Sky Sports Racing

Welsh National Trial live on Sky Sports Racing

Watch the Welsh Grand National Trial meeting at Chepstow live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, December 4, from 11.30am

Frost takes the mount on Franco De Port, whose high-class novice form includes a Grade One win at Leopardstown last Christmas.

Bryan Cooper steered Asterion Forlonge to victory over the course and distance in April and is once again on board him, while Danny Mullins partners Kemboy, as he did to win last season's Irish Gold Cup.

Trending

Minella Times and Rachael Blackmore in the Grand National
Image: Grand National winner Minella Times returns to the track on Sunday

Janidil, Melon and last year's John Durkan runner-up Tornado Flyer complete the Closutton squad.

Allaho is one of two leading hopes for Cheveley Park Stud along with Envoi Allen, who is the likely favourite for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore.

Also See:

Envoi Allen and Rachael Blackmore
Image: Rachael Blackmore will ride Envoi Allen in the John Durkan

The seven-year-old, who put a Cheltenham fall and an injury suffered at Punchestown behind him with an impressive return at Down Royal, is joined by Grand National-winning stablemate Minella Times, the mount of leading amateur Derek O'Connor.

A quality field is completed by Joseph O'Brien's Fakir D'oudairies, who like Envoi Allen has the benefit of a recent run having made a successful reappearance in last month's Clonmel Oil Chase.

The likely star of the show on the undercard is the Mullins-trained and Cheveley Park-owned Ferny Hollow, who makes his long-awaited return - and fencing debut - in the beginners' chase.

The 2020 Champion Bumper winner has been off the track since beating top-class novice Bob Olinger in a maiden hurdle at Gowran Park in November of last year.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema