Rainbow Laces Day: UK's only out gay jockey Jack Duern happier and riding better than ever after absence

For Jack Duern, the UK's only out gay jockey, coming out publicly in 2013 was not without its challenges, but he is now happier in life and riding better than ever.

Duern returned to the saddle in July having quit race riding in 2019, citing issues around acceptance of his sexual orientation and riding opportunities as well as struggling to balance work and family life.

Before that break, Duern had enjoyed 74 career victories and made it back into the winner's enclosure last month on board Simon Dow's 40/1 shot Pablo Del Pueblo at Lingfield.

Duern told Sky Sports Racing: "I decided to come out in 2013 and thought it would be good thing for the sport to progress.

"There were no role models for people younger than me and people coming through racing now at the Racing School. It's not an issue and not a problem anymore.

"I suppose coming out probably has hindered me in some respects because a lot of the older trainers that I was riding for at the time, some owners as well, weren't too keen on the idea.

"Losing rides on horses you've won on in the past is a big factor and it's very hard to ignore.

Image: Duern returned to the saddle in July after over two years away from race riding

"That probably has affected me but I feel happier and I'm riding better now because I'm in a good place."

Dow and fellow trainer Steph Hollinshead have helped Duern steadily increase his number of rides and, having found a happy work-life balance, the 27-year-old is now focused on taking the next step in his career by riding out his apprentice claim.

"I decided to take a break in 2019," Duern explained. "The rides were drying up and my partner lived two or three hours away so I decided to call it a day and move back home.

"Racing is hard. There are so many days when nothing goes to plan so mentally it's very hard to see past that and move on from it.

"Every day has to start as a new day to forget what's happened.

He's a talented lad who probably just needs a break and a good horse to sit on to get him cracking

"Watching racing on TV when you're not involved is hard. My physical fitness and my weight were at a good stage so I thought it's time to come back and give it a good shot. It's really good to be back on the gallops and in the weighing room.

"What I love about being a jockey is the thrill of riding winners and the buzz you get from it. I don't think there's anything that quite compares to riding a horse and passing everyone or seeing a horse progress and the happiness it brings to the owners and trainers."

'Duern's story should fill others with confidence'

Epsom-based Dow has certainly been impressed with Duern's attitude and resilience.

"He presents a very professional approach to the sport and also has that untouchable sense of humour," Dow told Sky Sports Racing.

"In this industry you mustn't get too up on the ups and get too down on the downs. He has that quality and demonstrates it admirably."

Fellow jockey and friend Josephine Gordon knew Duern before he came out publicly and the pair stayed in touch during Duern's time away from the track.

"He's proven that it's fine and he's been accepted," Gordon said. "Hopefully if there are people who do want to come out and they're slightly worried or uncomfortable they can talk to him. It should fill them with confidence that he can be himself and be a lot happier.

"He's just a good person to be around."

Duern's father Wayne added: "I'm proud of all my kids but Jack is probably the bravest. He never lets anything get to him, he's loyal and I think he gets on with pretty much everybody.

"He's a good horseman, a good jockey and I just hope that now he's back he can get a few opportunities and show people what he can do.

"He's a talented lad who probably just needs a break and a good horse to sit on to get him cracking."

Duern: Be yourself and be happy

Ahead of Rainbow Laces Day on December 8, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) announced its support of LGBT+ inclusion by designating one race on each card on Saturday, December 4 for all jockeys to wear rainbow armbands.

David Letts, chair of Racing With Pride, an organisation that partnered with Duern in October this year, told Sky Sports Racing: "It's something that I think we in racing need to be very proud of, that we've got an openly gay athlete within our sport.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Duern, trainer Simon Dow and Racing With Pride chair David Letts discuss the importance of horse racing embracing the Rainbow Laces campaign

"We should be proud of creating an environment in which Jack felt comfortable to come out and the support he has had since then shows how inclusive and accepting the sport is.

"I think people are now understanding that this is something that we can't hold on for anymore, we can't wait any longer.

"The action needs to be taken now to keep pace with what other sports are doing.

"I think it's really important that diversity is not seen as an add-on or something nice to have. It needs to be embedded across strategy within the sport in all elements."

Image: Multiple Grade One-winning rider Bryony Frost wears a rainbow armband at Sandown

"I don't think your sexuality does matter," Duern added. "I think I ride a horse as well as anybody else in the weighing room.

"Times are changing and the racing industry is getting better, taking very good steps forward and hopefully that continues."

Asked what advice he would give others in the industry, Duern said: "My advice is be who you are and be happy.

"My goal is to have a good winter, see how we go and hopefully ride my claim out. I want to ride as many winners as I can and progress every year to be a better jockey.

"I'm getting more rides, getting my face out there and my family life is brilliant. I'm happy."

Watch Jack Duern: Riding With Pride on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday December 8 at 9.45am, 4pm and 10pm.

