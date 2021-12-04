Henry VIII Novices' Chase: Edwardstone storms to Sandown success for Alan King and Tom Cannon

Edwardstone stormed home to record an emphatic victory in the Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown.

Starting at 3/1, the seven-year-old provided jockey Tom Cannon with a first success at the highest level with a 16-length win from 9/5 favourite Third Time Lucki.

The market leader jumped erratically at time in front, whereas Alan King's runner was invariably fluent in his slipstream and broke away after the penultimate fence to stride on into a comfortable lead as the line approached.

Edwardstone is now broadly a 10/1 chance for the Sporting Life Arkle Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

A jubilant Cannon said: "The horse did all the talking for me really. He was a bit novicey at one or two (fences), but he's only ever had one completed chase start so he was going to be.

"It was a good jump two out, I gave him a squeeze down to the last and he put it to bed well.

"I'm just delighted for the horse really, more than anything, he hasn't had much luck in his career but he was lucky today. I was just a passenger really."

Image: Tom Cannon landed his first Grade One victory at Sandown

King - winning the race for the third time - said: "He does settle a bit over fences, but we were lucky enough that they have gone a right gallop. He has a great cruising speed and we were thrilled.

"We couldn't win a bumper. We bumped into some superstars along the way. Over hurdles he was just very progressive. We tried him over fences last year and I think he was unseated in January at Doncaster and I thought it was way too late to keep going, so we went back over hurdles.

"His form at the back end last season was as good as ever - he was fifth in a County Hurdle and placed at Aintree. But he was always hopefully going to make a chaser.

"We got a nice confidence booster last time and I didn't really want to come here. To be honest, if I could have found a two-miler with a penalty, I would have gone somewhere, but they were not around and I did want to stay at two (miles).

"Although he is bred to get a trip, to me, he doesn't need any further than two miles.

"I could not find anything else - unless you wait for Kempton at Christmas and I didn't want to wait that long. He has had three quick runs and it is a nice problem to have where he goes."