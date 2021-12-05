Gordon Elliott trains nine winners in a row across three weekend meetings with Grade One races to come

The Irish trainer has returned with an excellent spell of form; Saturday included seven consecutive winners at Navan, only not finding the winner of the opening race; he landed the winner of the opening race at Cork and Punchestown

Sunday 5 December 2021 13:03, UK

Gordon Elliott was back on track this week with runners at Punchestown and Sligo
Image: Trainer Gordon Elliott has returned from his ban in exceptional form in recent months

Gordon Elliott's stunning run of form continued into Sunday as Top Bandit gave the trainer a ninth success in a row across three weekend meetings.

Following on from a super Saturday which saw Elliott win the final seven on the eight-race card at Navan, the handler landed Sunday's opener from Cork courtesy of 8/11 favourite Iberique Du Seuil, before Top Bandit also justified strong market support in the BetVictor Loyalty Club Rated Novice Hurdle which kicked off John Durkan Chase day at Punchestown.

Top Bandit was successful in a maiden hurdle at Cheltenham's Showcase meeting in October and had since doubled his tally over timber in a two-mile novice at Punchestown. Ridden by Davy Russell again, he was sent off 5/6 favourite over the same course and distance and after travelling strongly throughout, went on on the turn for home.

He pulled away from his five rivals and was kept up to his work after a clumsy leap at the last to beat Hammersmith (33/1) with plenty to spare.

Elliott said: "It was a lovely race for him. Davy said he had to go when he did - probably sooner than he wanted to.

"He wouldn't be one for the real depths of winter so we'll probably give him a break at some stage and have him back for the spring.

"Yesterday was an unbelievable day and all the horses are fine this morning. I'm absolutely thrilled."

