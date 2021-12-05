Peterborough Chase: First Flow causes minor shock with Grade Two success for David Bass and Kim Bailey

First Flow got back to winning ways for David Bass and Kim Bailey with a determined victory in the Grade Two Fitzdares Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon.

A Grade One winner in last season's Clarence House Chase at Ascot, Kim Bailey's charge went on to finish sixth in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham and at Punchestown in the spring.

Stepping up to two-and-a-half miles on his seasonal reappearance, First Flow was a 12-1 shot in the hands of David Bass, but bounced back to form in fine style.

Image: David Bass riding First Flow to Grade One glory at Ascot

Allmankind and Funambule Sivola battled it out for the lead for much of the way, with the latter winning that particular fight.

But Bailey's inmate followed Funambule Sivola into the straight before taking over, kicking four-and-a-half lengths clear on the run-in.