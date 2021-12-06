Subjectivist back in training for Mark Johnston with plans to defend Gold Cup at Royal Ascot

Monday 6 December 2021 10:58, UK

Image: Subjectivist will return to training after landing the Ascot Gold Cup last season

Ascot Gold Cup winner Subjectivist is likely to return to training with the aim of being prepared for a defence of his crown in June.

The Mark Johnston-trained stayer picked up a serious injury when putting up a startling display at Royal Ascot this year, meaning retirement was potentially on the cards.

But while he is still not out of the woods completely, connections have not been offered a "suitable" role at stud as of yet and hope remains he can continue his excellent career on the track.

Image: Subjectivist was a dominant winner of the Ascot Gold Cup at Royal Ascot earlier this year

"Subjectivist is still here at Kingsley Park and there are no immediate plans for retirement," Johnston said on his website www.johnston.racing.

"It is well publicised that an injury came to light soon after he won this year's Ascot Gold Cup and there is no doubt that that injury is career-threatening but, in the absence of a suitable job at stud, we will make an attempt to bring him back for the Royal meeting next year.

"As the clock ticks by towards the 2022 covering season it looks likely that he will still be here in the New Year and returning to training."

Johnston confirmed Subjectivist's sibling Sir Ron Priestley has run his final race, however.

He added: "His three-parts brother, Sir Ron Priestley, on the other hand, will definitely be retired. He is also currently still with us but it is hoped that he will shortly be departing for France where he will take up stud duties."

