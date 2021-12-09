Emotional Bryony Frost cheered in victory by Warwick racegoers after Robbie Dunne guilty verdict

An emotional Bryony Frost was boosted by the reception of racegoers at Warwick on Thursday after she won the opening race following Robbie Dunne's guilty verdict.
At around the same time the independent disciplinary panel of the British Horseracing Authority ruled she had been bullied and harassed by fellow rider Robbie Dunne, Frost was in competitive action aboard Graystone for trainer Lucy Wadham.
Having been placed on his first two jumping starts, the Dark Angel gelding was an 11-4 chance for the Agetur (UK) Ltd Juvenile Maiden Hurdle and produced a dominant front-running display.
- Jockey Dunne found guilty of bullying and harassing Frost
- Frost-Dunne: How the bullying and harassment case unfolded
Saint Riquier, the 13-8 favourite, attempted to close the gap from the home turn, but Graystone survived a final-flight error and proved seven lengths too strong, with Frost returning to the winner's enclosure to warm applause from racegoers.
Dunne has since been banned from racing for 18 months, with three months suspended.
Speaking to Racing TV, Frost did not touch on events in London, but of Graystone she said: "We didn't want to fight him today. He's a young, teenage man with a lot of opinions, so I just let him to do his thing.
"Our jumping is coming - it's not quite where we want it. At the last my heart was in my mouth, but luckily he got those front legs down and the landing gear was strong.
"He's galloped very well to the line for a horse that's quite keen and running a little bit on the free side - to be able to finish like that was really positive."
In a statement, Frost said she would "take a few days" for reflection before commenting further.
"I would like to thank every individual including the racing public that has supported me not only during the last couple of weeks but throughout," she said.
"I wish now to take a few days to reflect on the outcome before I make any further comment. I ask the media to please give me and the people closest to me a few days of privacy. I need to focus on my upcoming rides over the weekend. Thank you."